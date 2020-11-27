Blown, turbo and nitrous-assisted HT Holden at Drag Challenge Weekend 2020

SIX-time ANDRA Champion Juan Kudnig has brought a killer left-of-field combo to the Tuff Mounts 235 Blown class with his twin-charged HT Kingswood.

“I have been racing these cars since the 1980s, so I know how to make them work,” Juan says. “It has an 8.7:1-comp, solid-roller 400ci small-block with a V-7 YSi-trim Vortech side-mount blower and water-to-air intercooler, and there is a Precision PT106 turbo mounted in the rear of the car. We use a 200-shot of nitrous to get it out of the hole, and it is tuned on a Link Thunder ECU, which allows us to run 91 pump fuel on the street and race petrol at the track.” A ’Glide and a built nine-inch round out the driveline.

Watch next: Drag Challenge Weekend 2020 Day One

We featured the car in Street Machine back in 2004, when it only had the side-mount blower. When Juan wanted to go faster, he looked for a different way to get the big Kinger moving.

“I couldn’t fit twin turbos and the intercooler without cutting the car up to make it all fit, so I looked around and found this solution,” he explains. “I like to experiment and find engineering solutions to these problems, and this set-up should hopefully see us running in the seven-second bracket. It has done 5.20 over the eighth at Kenda, still running factory leaf springs and ladder bars.

Watch next: Drag Challenge Weekend 2020 Day Two

“I like to point out that many modifications people think they need to do are just fashion items; the old ways can run just as fast, and much cheaper.”

Read next: GT's top 10 cars at Drag Challenge Weekend 2020

Despite running the quickest time in class on Day One with an 8.63@159mph, backed up by a 6.10@120mph at Warwick, Juan struggled to get to grips with his new Hoosier tyres, as the 3850lb four-door normally runs Mickey Thompsons. Even so, Juan and the Kingswood were sitting pretty at the top of the class heading into Day Three.

Sign-up here for your free weekly report on the world of Street Machine