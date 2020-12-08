Twin-turbo XW Futura is second Overall and in Haltech Radial Blown – Drag Challenge Weekend 2020

RUNNER-UP Overall and in our Haltech Radial Blown class at Drag Challenge Weekend 2020 was Mark Van Der Togt in his 1970 XW Ford Futura, which he’s owned for 21 years. His twin-turbo Ford V8 incorporates Cleveland architecture built on a Dart block, but with Windsor heads.

“People go the other way [Cleveland heads on a Windsor block], as there’s no doubt the Clevo heads are better, but the Windsor heads free up space for the two turbos,” Mark explained. “Overall, this is a weird engine – but I leave that to the engine bloke!”

That bloke is Tony at Queensland’s Toca Performance. For DCW 2020, the two Garrett GTX35s fed 28psi into the E85-slurping, Link Thunder-managed motor. Behind it is the racer’s-favourite Powerglide and a nine-inch with 3.0:1 gearing.

Towing a trailer, Mark reckoned the Futura cruised beautifully at DCW, but the sizzling heat messed with traction at Willowbank on Sunday. “It wasn’t the track’s fault; the heat wrecked things,” Mark said. “But there was no way we were catching Benny [Vlekken]!”

He may not have had the wood on Haltech Radial Blown and Overall winner Ben Vlekken this year, but Mark’s DCW 2020 showing was impressive to say the least. A best of 8.16@169mph on Day One set the tone for his campaign, and in addition to coming second both Overall and in Haltech Radial Blown, Mark scored a trophy for Quickest Ford-Powered as icing on the cake.

TROPHIES:

2ND OVERALL

RUNNER-UP – HALTECH RADIAL BLOWN

QUICKEST FORD-POWERED

1970 XW FORD FUTURA

Class: Haltech Radial Blown



SPECS



Engine: 393ci Cleveland

Turbos: Twin Garrett GTX35

Transmission: Powerglide two-speed

Converter: Convertor Shop 11in

Diff: 9in, 3.0:1 gears

Power: 1650hp (approx.)

Previous PB: 7.84@174mph

Best DCW 2020 Pass: 8.16@169mph