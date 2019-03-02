Wayne Cartledge's Barra-powered 1977 Ford Cortina at Drag Challenge 2019

WAYNE Cartledge’s Barra-powered Cortina was looking like a fierce top-runner in the XR6 Turbo Developments Six-Cylinder class, running 9.09@148mph on Day One at Calder and a 6.42@113mph to sit third in class at the end of Day Two. However, things went sour on Wednesday, Wayne’s Corty coating the track in smoke after a serious failure.

“It burnt a piston pretty bad, and I suspect it was due to an injector letting go,” said Wayne. “It’s funny; we broke the diff and auto last year, so this year we fixed those and then the engine finally let go.”

Fellow competitor and good friend of Wayne’s Danny Bresciani hit gearbox troubles with his R33 Skyline on the same day, so Wayne generously decided to harvest the ’box from his stricken Cortina in the pits at Mildura on Wednesday afternoon to keep the Skyline in the running, which went on to finish third in class. Talk about Drag Challenge spirit!

1977 FORD CORTINA

Class: XR6 Turbo Developments Six Cylinder

SPECS

Engine: Barra turbo

Turbo: Garrett GTX35

Transmission: Powerglide

Converter: TCE, 3500rpm

Diff: 9in, 3.25:1 gears

Power: 670rwhp

Previous PB: 9.02@150mph

Drag Challenge 2019 Best Pass: 9.09@148mph

