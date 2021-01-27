Extreme Auto Expo 2021

WE went to a car show! After a false start in November, the Adelaide Auto Expo – also known as Extreme Auto Expo – ran this past weekend at the Wayville Showgrounds. Encompassing top-notch elite builds through to crusty barn finds and everything in between, it was a joy just to be at a serious car event once more.

Here’s 12 of our favorite rides from the show...

Photos Troy Barker

For the retro wow factor you can’t go past GGHO5T, the Nissan S14 200SX of Kristie Cooper. This outlandish, kitted-to-the-hilt S14 was an Auto Salon standout back in the day. Now, Kristie’s partner Craig Mckenzie, is freshening up the 00s-built sex-spec ride

PROVC1 was a crowd favourite, with Frank Russo only recently finishing the crisp Commodore. The drag-spec 460ci Chev big-block-fed VC SLE is in the final throes of engineering, so Frank will soon be cutting some summertime laps

Tony Wilson braved potential border closures and towed his exceptionally-detailed ’32 Ford Tudor CHOODA to punch it out with the rest of the elite. Tony came, saw and conquered, taking out a staggering seven awards, including the crème-de-la-crème: Top Elite car of the 2021 Adelaide Auto Expo

One of Auto Transformers’ more extensive builds is the 1956 Buick Roadmaster owned by Peter Caruso. There’s a real bag of tricks in the Buick, from the removable tablet that remotely controls all of the modern niceties – including the Air Ride suspension and air con– through to the impressive 5.9L Dodge Ram donk complete with a bespoke engine cover, and all hand-formed in-house

Stuart Lisk’s stunningly turned out ’32 roadster Tradical32 was set to debut a week after his beloved father passed late last year. The beautiful home-built roadster is finished in classic tones, which aptly understate the stonking 431ci FE backed by C6 and a beefy 9in with full-floater and 35-spline axles. Tradical32 placed fourth in Elite and will head across to MotorEx as a Meguiars’ Superstar

One of snapper Troy’s faves was the flared and bubble-windowed EH of Tom Kress. A young 16-year-old Tom bought home a rusty EH wags only to find it was the ex-Imperial show car from the 80s. So Tom kept the flares, bubble windows and sunroof yet modernised the remainder to suit his personal tastes; included a throaty V8 up front

An ecstatic Peter Kiritsis walked on stage to accept a Meguiars’ Superstars nomination for his freshly-minted 1968 RS SS Camaro. “It’s very exciting – I built this as a street car. It was my teenage dream to own a Pro Street Camaro,” Peter said of the 572-cuber balanced with massive 15x15in Mickey Ts under the bum

A thumping 6/71 blown 5.7L was not what I expected to see in a ’05 Chrysler 300C. Matthew Clavell purpose-built his sinister SKD300 to shred the rears. It’s backed by a 727 trans and 9in. “And it runs ladder bars and isn’t tubbed, so I could keep the back seat – you need to keep that,” Matthew said

Part of the small yet Elite interstate contingent was Steven Alldrick’s Deluxe Rod Shop XR ute (SM, Apr ’20). The meticulously turned out Vista Green ute headed back across the border with third place in Elite, and Runner-up Best Engine Bay and Components

Don’t let the missing bonnet fool you, this is one very tidy VP Calais. Owner Craig Hunt has gone to town on the engine bay finishes while whacking in some extra neddies thanks to 355ci stroker topped with a Holley EFI throttlebody

Lonsdale Auto Shop pretty much had their own aisle of amazing show cars. We decided that owner Jason Ridnic’s EH sedan would be our Top 10 choice. Finished in custom silver, the EH sports a 350/Powerglide/9in package along with a pretty hefty rollcage. Not sure if it’s a drag car or street car? Well, it’s about to be both

Plus one more! Matt Morgillo’s 2019 SMOTY winning HQ Stato still looks the goods and spent the weekend being ogled at on the Meguiar’s stand. Matt sure drives the wheels off the Stato too, often seen out and about on the SA cruise scene