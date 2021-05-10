Northern Nats powerskid and burnout video

THE Myers clan capped off a big weekend at Northern Nats by taking out both the burnout and powerskid titles. Jake Myers came out on top in the Pro Burnout finals in his S1CKO Mustang.

The younger Myers is on quite a roll, adding the Northern Nats title to other recent wins including the Street Machine Summernats 32 Burnout Master title, Steel City Nats and Bathurst Autofest.

Gary Myers dominated the powerskids, taking his tally at the event to three wins and one second.

It was also a great event for Leteisha Chun Tie, who finished sixth in her class and was named top female in her PARTY TIME VK Commodore.

We'll bring you a full event wrap-up shortly!

Pro class

1st Jake Myers - S1CKO 2nd Rick Fuller - LSONE 3rd Bubba Lofts - ORWHAT 4th Keelan Heit - SKIRTLIFTA 5th Aiden Stampalia - WRECKAGE 6th Jesse Barbella - SKEATA 7th Todd Stewart - UNFAZD 8th Brenton Miller - Hilux Ute 9th Tim Brown - CEMBLO 10th Joel Sykes - LETS GO

Mod class

1st Keelan Heit - SKIRTLIFTA 2nd Bubba Lofts - ORWHAT 3rd Aiden Stampalia - WRECKAGE 4th Leteisha Chun Tie - PARTY TIME 5th Billy Seaton - SILLYTOY

Top six-cylinder

Adrian Sitera - FKNLOCO

Top Ladies Leteisha Chun Tie - PARTY TIME

Best tip in

John Murphy - TUF20

Powerskid winner

Gary Myers - 2INSANE

Car of show