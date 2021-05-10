Subscribe
Northern Nats powerskid and burnout video

A crazy compilation of tyre-frying action from Northern Nats 2021 at Springmount Raceway in FNQ

10 May 2021
Simon Telford
VK Commodore burnout

THE Myers clan capped off a big weekend at Northern Nats by taking out both the burnout and powerskid titles. Jake Myers came out on top in the Pro Burnout finals in his S1CKO Mustang.

The younger Myers is on quite a roll, adding the Northern Nats title to other recent wins including the Street Machine Summernats 32 Burnout Master title, Steel City Nats and Bathurst Autofest.

Gary Myers dominated the powerskids, taking his tally at the event to three wins and one second. 

MOREGary & Jake Myers's blown 2005 Ford Mustang GT '2INSANE' - flashback

It was also a great event for Leteisha Chun Tie, who finished sixth in her class and was named top female in her PARTY TIME VK Commodore. 

MORELeteisha Chun Tie PARTY TIME VK

We'll bring you a full event wrap-up shortly! 

Pro class
1st Jake Myers - S1CKO
2nd Rick Fuller - LSONE
3rd Bubba Lofts - ORWHAT
4th Keelan Heit - SKIRTLIFTA
5th Aiden Stampalia - WRECKAGE
6th Jesse Barbella - SKEATA
7th Todd Stewart - UNFAZD
8th Brenton Miller - Hilux Ute
9th Tim Brown - CEMBLO
10th Joel Sykes - LETS GO
Mod class
1st Keelan Heit - SKIRTLIFTA
2nd Bubba Lofts - ORWHAT
3rd Aiden Stampalia - WRECKAGE
4th Leteisha Chun Tie - PARTY TIME
5th Billy Seaton - SILLYTOY
Top six-cylinder
Adrian Sitera - FKNLOCO
Top Ladies
Leteisha Chun Tie - PARTY TIME
Best tip in
John Murphy - TUF20
Powerskid winner
Gary Myers - 2INSANE
Car of show
Joel Sykes - LETSGO

 

