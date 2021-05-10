Northern Nats powerskid and burnout video

THE Myers clan capped off a big weekend at Northern Nats by taking out both the burnout and powerskid titles. Jake Myers came out on top in the Pro Burnout finals in his S1CKO Mustang.
The younger Myers is on quite a roll, adding the Northern Nats title to other recent wins including the Street Machine Summernats 32 Burnout Master title, Steel City Nats and Bathurst Autofest.
Gary Myers dominated the powerskids, taking his tally at the event to three wins and one second.
It was also a great event for Leteisha Chun Tie, who finished sixth in her class and was named top female in her PARTY TIME VK Commodore.
We'll bring you a full event wrap-up shortly!
