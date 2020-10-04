Prodigy track day 2020

WHILE most of us were at work yesterday, some of Queensland’s toughest street cars were running amok at Queensland Raceway.

Jamie Jeffreys from Prodigy Training put on his first private track day, inviting the who’s who of the Brisbane street scene for a day of roll racing, powerskids and cruising. While there were giant novelty cheques awarded to the winners, it was all for fun – no sheep stations were up for grabs.

Alex Hayward took out the Toughest Street Car gong for his ballistic Mazda RX-3 dubbed TETNUS. Drag Challenge Weekend veteran Jamie Swift bolted together the car’s mechanical package, built around a 5.3-litre iron block and a single S480 turbo.

Goodies include a Warspeed cam and spring package, Compstar rods, Wiseco pistons and stock heads. The car is currently making 964rwhp on 28psi, with the Holley Dominator X tuned by Ricky Fenwick.





Best Powerskid went to Ashley Coughlan in his stunning SUSVK Commodore. The Hi-Torque mechanical package includes a 427-cube LSX with an 8/71 blower and methanol.

Goran Ivanovic has replaced his monstrous twin-turbo LS-powered Cortina – with another Cortina! The new car is Barra-powered, and he used it to dominate the roll racing at the Prodigy event.

Jamie Jeffreys himself pilots a very mean VE Omega sedan that is dubbed SORYWAT and shod with a set of 325 radials. The car is powered by a 440-cube LSX, huffed up by a single GTX50 turbo to the tune over 1200rwhp by Hi-Torque Performance.

Jamie plans to have more track days in the future, so stay tuned!

