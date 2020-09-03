THIS year’s Red CentreNATS Grand Champion is Brisbane’s Graham Miller, with his EH Holden Premier, EHMAD.

The EH is one tough unit and came into the Alice Springs event with a best of 10.002-seconds at Willowbank Raceway under its belt.

The EH is an older build – the Toyota Ice Blue paint job is 13 years old – so Graham wasn’t going to take the win based on his show judging. Instead, he would have to put in an exceptional performance in the driving events to finish on top.

And that was exactly what Graham did. At the drags, the ever-reliable EH ran a flat-10 to nab first place. And despite not rating himself very highly as a driver, he finished third in the motorkhana and second in the grass driving events.

“I’m really surprised to have won!” says Graham. “My plan was to bring my new EH van to Red CentreNATS, but it wasn’t going to be ready. I'm aiming for Rocky Nats with that one. I’m blown away!”

The 406-cube small block is topped by and 8/71 blower and was built by Chris Hollingworth, while the E85 tune was done by Justin Simpson at Horsepower Solutions.

“Touch wood, it has been a really reliable combination,” says Graham. “The E85 keeps it cool and it drives nice around town. It only has a 3800rpm stall in it and 235 radials on the back. Out back, it has all the Gazzard Bros rear suspension stuff, that really helps it hook up.

Graham and the EH are regulars at Willowbank Raceway, although he'll have to keep an eye on the right foot to avoid going too fast

“It has been a great event. We made a holiday out of it, cruised up here over six days and will take about five days to get back. Thumbs up everywhere we went, the Street Parade was amazing. There is nothing like it anywhere.”