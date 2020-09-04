Red CentreNATS 2020 judging

DESPITE the impact COVID-19 has had throughout the country, Red CentreNATS 2020 was an overwhelming success. The event sold out with 750 entries, and those that attended revelled in the chance to get amongst it.

Winner of the Grand Champion gong for 2020 was Graham Miller in EHMAD. The Queenslander performed strongly in the three driving events to nab the win.

Luke Mitchell’s LJ Torana won the coveted People’s Choice award, as well as Top Engine Bay, Top Coupe and a spot in the Top 10.

Frank Quaini’s ’32 coupe is a stunner, and won Top Paint, Top Engineered, Top Competition and a Top 10 spot.

Top Hot Rod was taken out by local car builder Peter Hondow and his ’33 Ford coupe. They also landed in the Top 10.

Alan Hamilton’s HSV Maloo won Top Interior, Top Ute and a spot in the Top 10.

Top Retrotech was won by Radek Saitz’s XM ute.

Michael Collman’s LH Torana won Top Sedan.

Top Van went to Kevin Jones from Western Australia. Kev’s HZ pano was also the fastest around the motorkhana course in the Grand Champion bunfight.

Christine Jackson’s stunning Triumph Spitfire won Top Convertible and a Top 10 berth.

The Top Red Centre Entrant award went to Kyron Wright’s XY GT Falcon.

Our good mate Sean Basford also landed a Top 10 spot in his supercharged Toyota Celica.

Top Custom went to Andrew Elliot’s ’59 Chevrolet Biscayne.

Check out the full results here.

