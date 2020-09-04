WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

Red CentreNATS 2020 judging

By Simon Telford | Photos Ashleigh Wilson & RCN staff, 07 Sep 2020 Red CentreNATS

Red CentreNATS 2020 judging

We look at the winners from this year’s Red CentreNATS in Alice Springs

DESPITE the impact COVID-19 has had throughout the country, Red CentreNATS 2020 was an overwhelming success. The event sold out with 750 entries, and those that attended revelled in the chance to get amongst it.

redcentrenats 2020 grand champion

Winner of the Grand Champion gong for 2020 was Graham Miller in EHMAD. The Queenslander performed strongly in the three driving events to nab the win.

 

holden lj torana

Luke Mitchell’s LJ Torana won the coveted People’s Choice award, as well as Top Engine Bay, Top Coupe and a spot in the Top 10.

 

1932 coupe

Frank Quaini’s ’32 coupe is a stunner, and won Top Paint, Top Engineered, Top Competition and a Top 10 spot.

 

redcentrenats top hot rod

Top Hot Rod was taken out by local car builder Peter Hondow and his ’33 Ford coupe. They also landed in the Top 10.

 

hsv maloo

Alan Hamilton’s HSV Maloo won Top Interior, Top Ute and a spot in the Top 10.

 

radek saitz's ford xm falcon

Top Retrotech was won by Radek Saitz’s XM ute.

 

michael collman's holden lh torana

Michael Collman’s LH Torana won Top Sedan.

 

kevin jones holden hz panel van

Top Van went to Kevin Jones from Western Australia. Kev’s HZ pano was also the fastest around the motorkhana course in the Grand Champion bunfight.

 

christine jackson triumph spitfire

Christine Jackson’s stunning Triumph Spitfire won Top Convertible and a Top 10 berth.

 

kyron wright ford xy falcon gt

The Top Red Centre Entrant award went to Kyron Wright’s XY GT Falcon.

 

sean basford toyota celica

Our good mate Sean Basford also landed a Top 10 spot in his supercharged Toyota Celica.

 

andrew elliot 1959 chevrolet biscayne

Top Custom went to Andrew Elliot’s ’59 Chevrolet Biscayne.

Check out the full results here.

 

Sign-up here for your free weekly report on the world of Street Machine

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. Events

  2. News