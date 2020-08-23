Tassie Devils land at Red CentreNATS

DESPITE the fact that half the country aren't able to attend this year's Red CentreNATS due to COVID 19 restrictions, this year's event has officially sold out of entries! There will be a total 750 cars, bikes and 4WDs heading to Alice Springs for the sixth RCN. How good is that!

Amongst the first to arrive was Scott Sevil from Tasmania, who flew in to meet a couple of very tough Commodores at Alice Springs Inland Dragway.

As we discussed last week, Scott and his mate Cody Free have moved heaven and earth to make it to the event, despite the crazy state of the world at the moment. Cody is flying in on Friday, but Scott was happy to get in early, meet the cars and soak up the atmosphere.

"Codie has been to RCN twice with FROTHIN before, though not with this engine combo," says Scott. "It is the first time for WIZARD."

Scott has done quite a bit of travelling with his car, including Brashernats, a couple of Powercruise events, Street Machine Summernats 33 and a couple of Tassienats.

"We travelled up for the Burnout Masters event in Sydney that got postponed," says Scott. "But we were able to have a couple of skids on a private pad," says Scott.

Just getting to Red CentreNATS was quite a task for the pair. "We needed six permits, four flights and two trucks to get here," says Scott. "And we'll have to do the same on the way home.

"I'm really pumped and a bit nervous," says Scott, who is the owner of Swansea Paint and Panel on Tasmania's east coast. "This is more attention than we are used to, but it is great for our business and our little family deal we have going. We're stoked to be here and we're going to send it!"

To catch all the drag and burnout action from Red CentreNATS, check out the live stream details here.