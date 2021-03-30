WhichCar
Rockynats 2021 Street Parade

By Iain Curry, 02 Apr 2021 Events

Rockhampton turned out in force to witness the first-ever Rockynats Street Parade!

The inaugural Rockynats kicked off with some 800 cars and bikes parading the packed streets of Rockhampton. With businesses closed and workers off, the first day of the Easter long weekend saw the good people of this historic Central Queensland town out in force to check out the seemingly endless line of street machines, hot rods, old school muscle, retro efforts and bizarre. With the parade route covering over 14 kilometres from the showgrounds to downtown’s attractive riverfront and out through the ‘burbs, it ensured all-important social distancing was possible too.

