WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

Repco Real Rides Virtual Car Show

By Simon Telford, 22 Jul 2020 Show 'N' Shine

Repco Real Rides Virtual Car Show

Win a share in $30K with the Repco Real Rides show

THERE aren’t a whole lot of car shows going on anywhere right now, but the team from Repco are putting on Australia’s best virtual car show to fill the void.

They’ve set up a virtual display area and to sweeten the deal they are offering a $30,000 prize pool!

Master painter Rachel Durbridge is  part of the judging panel 

There are a bunch of Pinnacle Awards, including Street Machine, Custom, 4WD, Elite, Custom and Competition, with a Grand Master gong at the top.

There are also Category Awards, including Best Interior, Best Engine Bay and Best Paint. All of these are going to be judged by a panel including Owen Webb, , Rachel Durbridge, Howard Astill, Jake Myers, yours truly and a mystery international judge.

And to top it off, there are a bunch of People’s Choice Awards.

Entry is free, but you’ll need to hurry – the competition closes 2 August. Register your car here

Also on the judging panel is Street Machine Summernats 32 Burnout Master, Jake Myers 

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. Events

  2. Features