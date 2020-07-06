Win a share in $30K with the Repco Real Rides show

THERE aren’t a whole lot of car shows going on anywhere right now, but the team from Repco are putting on Australia’s best virtual car show to fill the void.

They’ve set up a virtual display area and to sweeten the deal they are offering a $30,000 prize pool!

Master painter Rachel Durbridge is part of the judging panel

There are a bunch of Pinnacle Awards, including Street Machine, Custom, 4WD, Elite, Custom and Competition, with a Grand Master gong at the top.

There are also Category Awards, including Best Interior, Best Engine Bay and Best Paint. All of these are going to be judged by a panel including Owen Webb, , Rachel Durbridge, Howard Astill, Jake Myers, yours truly and a mystery international judge.

And to top it off, there are a bunch of People’s Choice Awards.

Entry is free, but you’ll need to hurry – the competition closes 2 August. Register your car here



Also on the judging panel is Street Machine Summernats 32 Burnout Master, Jake Myers