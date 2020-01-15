Rolling 30 Cars and Coffee 2020

CARS and Coffee gatherings are a favourite for us car tragics, particularly those of the classic persuasion who love to chin-wag about our automotive obsession to no end.

Unique Cars Magazine has been to enough classic car rendezvous over the years, they figured it was time to get their hands dirty and host their own shindig, Rolling 30. In what they’ve dubbed a “cars and coffee on steroids,” Rolling 30 removes the static nature of most car shows by bringing the whole charade to a race track.

Any cars stamped 30 years or older are welcome to attend, regardless of make, model, modified or stocker. All entrants are offered the opportunity to cut some cruisey laps around the track or simply enjoy the sights and sounds of some of Australia’s best cars with a hot brew in hand.

Last year saw the first running of Rolling 30 at Sydney Motorsport Park to a huge reception, so this year Unique Cars have stepped up their game with two encores. The first is for the Victorians at Broadford’s State Motorcycle Sports Complex on 1 March, followed by a return to Sydney Motorsport Park on 14 June.

With a pair of ultra-rare XA Falcon GTHO Phase IV’s headlining last year’s Rolling 30, plus hot laps, trader stands, and Unique Cars, Wheels and Street Machine on the hunt for potential feature cars, you’ll want to make sure you get along to these ones.

Event details can be found on this link here, and keep an eye on the Unique Cars and Street Machine socials for the entry details coming very soon. See you there!

