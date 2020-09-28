Spring car shows across Australia

I HAVE never been the kind of bloke to get jealous of other people having a good time. I'd rather enjoy it vicariously and that is exactly how I feel about cars shows cropping up across most parts of the country, while my city of Melbourne remains locked down. It is great to see people getting out and enjoying their cars with their family and friends.

The most picturesque coverage I saw this weekend came from Klae McGuinness. Klae got along to Dubbo's stunning Westview drive-in for a showing of Running on Empty on Friday night and Grease on Saturday night.

Running on Empty star Terry Serio was on hand to help the drive-in celebrate it's 50th anniversary. Check out more of Klae's images here.

This year's HD-HR Nationals was held in the Redlands Bay area of Queensland, with border closures keeping the numbers to 76 entrants - with a virtual show and shine for those interstate. How perfect is this HR sedan?

The show and shine side of things was held at GJ Walter Park in Cleveland. Thanks to Pics by Custom J for the images, check out his Facebook page here. Next year's Nationals will be held in Cowra NSW on the June long weekend.

Further north at the beachside town of Bagara - just down the road from Bundaberg - was the Rum City Hardtop Rumble. Our mate Blake Williamson was there to capture the brawn and beauty, check out his gallery here.

Over in WA, Boris Viskovic hit up a massive Cars & Coffee event at Perth Motorplex. Have a squiz at the gallery above to enjoy the variety!

