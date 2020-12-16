Pro Mod driver wins Summernats Slam with snapped Achillies tendon

DRIVING a five-second, 250mph blown alcohol Pro Slammer is no easy task, let alone when you only have the use of one leg! At Summernats Slam drag racing legend Mark Hinchelwood not only drove the 3500hp ACDelco Monaro in just this fashion, but he wound up winning the Extreme class and the overall too!

“In the first round we had a really good run, beginning with a great holeshot, and everything was fantastic, but through the finish line we broke a fuel line and that resulted in banging the blower,” says Mark. “That all happened at the same time as me depressing the clutch and we think – but are not 100 percent sure – that I got a bit of kick-back through the pedal which, in a nutshell, snapped my Achilles tendon.”

Photos: Tim McCormack

While lesser humans would pack their tents and retire, Mr Hinchelwood was determined to put on a show for the Summernats Slam crowd.

“It sent me into screaming pain, agony, and a lot of discomfort so I called the paramedics, who are amazing, and they met me at the finish line,” he says. “I didn’t want to hold the meeting up too long so, as soon as I could get out of the ambulance, I got back to the pits and said to the guys, ‘we need to figure out how I can push the clutch pedal in as my tendon has definitely snapped, but let’s see if I can drive this car.’”

The Fabietti team continued thrashing to repair the car, including whipping the sump off to repair a hurt cylinder and fitting all new blower studs to the intake manifold, so they could make the next round against Geoff Gradden in the ’59 Chrysler.

“I have to say the whole team were amazing. We figured out a plan of attack, which included a half-inch tyre iron bar, a socket extension rod on that, and some 200mph tape – which is now rated to 250mph, by the way – and we got me setup in the car so the IHRA officials could come by and make sure everything was going to be safe and I’d be able to actually drive the car.

Read next: Summernats Slam day one

“We had a discussion with team owner Maurice Fabietti to make sure he was comfortable with me driving the car, knowing I was in a great deal of pain. He just wanted me to be safe and make sure I’d only drive the car as far as I was comfortable to because he didn’t feel like we needed to win or wanted me feeling any pressure to keep racing. Once I strapped back into the car, however, the adrenaline took over!”

Mark holeshot in the second round to take the win, with a 5.81@241mph and only one useable leg. “I didn’t run it through the back door because I was concerned with clutching the car at 250mph, but we got the win and that put us in the final against Mauler and the twin-turbo Pro Mod!”

In front of a healthy crowd and on a cooling night, Mauler’s transbrake malfunctioned causing him to red light, while Mark ran the AC Delco Monaro through for a safe 5.89@210mph, nabbing the win in the Extreme class and the Summernats Slam Drag Day overall! “There’s a saying in drag racing that sometimes the stars align and it all goes your way so, even when you’re having a bad day, it turns out alright,” laughs Mark.

Proving he cannot get away from the strip Mark was back signing posters and hanging out in the pits on Saturday! “I got back to the pits, said goodbye to the team, and then drove myself to the hospital,” he says. “I’m booked in for surgery on Monday, so I’m wearing two arm bands today; one for Summernats Slam and one from the hospital!”

Read next: Turbo versus blower dyno shootout

“This is our brand-new Murray Anderson car which we debuted at the 400 Thunder event and has only one meet on it. We’d been 52 weeks out of the car so we’d been itching to get back into it and going racing again,” Mark says. “We booked a fairly easy 5.77, which is great considering it had been stuck in the shed for a year!”

“The weather conditions on Day One of Summernats Slam were testing for all the teams, but we’d been having a great event here as Frank and the crew behind the rebuild of Sydney Dragway did an amazing job with all the upgrades. This place is a world-class facility and in the future this location will bring a lot of teams here, both from interstate and overseas!”