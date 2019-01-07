PPG Vibrance Supreme Entrant award at Summernats 33

THE team from PPG picked 10 stunning cars to duke it out for the PPG Vibrance Supreme Entrant award on Sunday morning at Street Machine Summernats 33.The award is voted for by the public, and with the 10 contenders lined up along Central Park – with no barriers around any of the cars – it was a great opportunity for the punters to get up close and personal with these stunning creations. With the pressures of the Elite Hall behind them, the car owners could relax and were more than happy to chat to spectators about the features that make their car special.

When the votes were counted, it was Charles Harley’s ’57 Chev Bel Air that was crowned the Summernats 33 PPG Vibrance Supreme Entrant. We featured the car in bare-metal form in the February 2019 issue of Street Machine, so it was great to finally lay eyes on the immaculate finished product.

SUPREME ENTRANTS

Charles Harley – 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sports Coupe

Pete Aitken – 1974 Ford XB coupe

Robert Harding – 2014 Holden VF Maloo ute

Phil Kerjean – 1980 Holden VC Commodore wagon

Wayne Lineker – 1968 Chevrolet C10

Jason Pace – 1985 VK Holden sedan

Owen Rice – 2004 Holden Monaro coupe

Curtis Ryan – 1974 Holden Torana sedan

Timothy Saliba – 1993 Holden Commodore sedan

Tomislav Vatavuk – Ford Falcon XB sedan

PPG VIBRANCE SUPREME ENTRANT

Charles Harley – 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sports Coupe

Sign-up here for your free weekly report on the world of Street Machine