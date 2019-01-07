PPG Vibrance Supreme Entrant award at Summernats 33

THE team from PPG picked 10 stunning cars to duke it out for the PPG Vibrance Supreme Entrant award on Sunday morning at Street Machine Summernats 33.The award is voted for by the public, and with the 10 contenders lined up along Central Park – with no barriers around any of the cars – it was a great opportunity for the punters to get up close and personal with these stunning creations. With the pressures of the Elite Hall behind them, the car owners could relax and were more than happy to chat to spectators about the features that make their car special.
When the votes were counted, it was Charles Harley’s ’57 Chev Bel Air that was crowned the Summernats 33 PPG Vibrance Supreme Entrant. We featured the car in bare-metal form in the February 2019 issue of Street Machine, so it was great to finally lay eyes on the immaculate finished product.
SUPREME ENTRANTS
Charles Harley – 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sports Coupe
Pete Aitken – 1974 Ford XB coupe
Robert Harding – 2014 Holden VF Maloo ute
Phil Kerjean – 1980 Holden VC Commodore wagon
Wayne Lineker – 1968 Chevrolet C10
Jason Pace – 1985 VK Holden sedan
Owen Rice – 2004 Holden Monaro coupe
Curtis Ryan – 1974 Holden Torana sedan
Timothy Saliba – 1993 Holden Commodore sedan
Tomislav Vatavuk – Ford Falcon XB sedan
