Street Machine Summernats 33 survival guide schedule

Australia's biggest horsepower party, the Street Machine Summernats is set to rock Canberra for the 33rd time in 2020. The best way to get over your Chrissie prawn and ham coma kicks off on Thursday 2 January, with four epic days of non-stop action.
DAY ONE
THURSDAY 02 JAN, 2020
AFTER 12 months of preparation and build-up, the ’Nats organisers will officially throw the roller door up on the 33rd Summernats at 11am on Thursday 2 January.
SCHEDULE:
07:00-08:00: Entrant Camping Check-in open – Gate 9
07:00-20:00: Entrant Scrutineering – Scrutineering Pavilion
09:00-20:00: Spectator Camping Check-in open – Gate 8
09:00-22:00: Entrant cars cruising
10:00-17:00: Street, Elite and Tuff Street Judging – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion
11:00: Gates open to public
11:00-17:00: Exhibition Pavilions open 11:00-18:00 Outdoor Exhibitors and Traders open
11:00-17:00: Anest Iwata Airbrush Art Exhibition – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion
11:00-17:00: Summernats Tattoos – Summernats Tattoo Pavilion
11:00-17:00: Modified Lawn Mower Racing – Canna Main Arena
12:00-13:00: Summernats City Cruise – Northbourne Avenue
13:00-20:00: Skid Row
16:00-17:00: Last Chance Wildcard Shootout Burnouts – Burnout Track
18:30-21:30: Summernats Beers & Band – Summernats Bar
22:00: Gates close
DAY TWO
FRIDAY 03 JAN, 2020
FRIDAY is when things start getting spicy at Summernats, with 15 hours of action from the moment gates open to the public at 9am. Have a think about what you’d like to see and formulate a bit of a plan of attack, as you can do a lot of walking getting from one event to the next, and there’s so much good stuff going on, you won’t want to miss out!
SCHEDULE:
08:00-15:00: Street, Elite and Tuff Street Judging
09:00: Gates open to public
09:00-22:00: Entrant cars cruising
09:00-20:00: Drift Cadet drift rides – Scruitineering Pavilion
09:00-12:00: Entrant Scrutineering – Thoroughbred Park
09:00-18:00: Outdoor Exhibitors and Traders Open
09:00-17:00: Summernats Tattoos – Summernats Tattoo Pavilion
09:00-18:00: Outdoor exhibitors and traders open
09:00-17:00: Haltech Horsepower Heroes – MPW Dyno Cell presented by Mainline
09:00-17:00: Shannons Show ’n’ Shine – Canna Main Arena
09:00-17:00: Exhibition pavilions and traders open
09:00-10:00: Haltech/MPW Tuning Masterclass – MPW Dyno Cell presented by Mainline
10:00-17:00: Modified Lawn Mower Racing – Canna Main Arena
10:00-17:00: Kids’ Club
10:00-15:00: Tuff Street Monsters Display – Tuff Street
11:00-20:00: Skid Row
11:15-13:00: Haltech/MPW Tuning Masterclass & Summinars – MPW Dyno Cell presented by Mainline
12:00-14:00: Late Entrant Registration – Thoroughbred Park
13:00-17:00: Summernats Burnout Championship Eliminations – Burnout Track
15:30-16:00: Kids Club Awards – Kids Club
16:00-19:00: Grass driving events – Canna Main Arena
18:15-18:45: Top 60 Platinum Pass early access
18:45-22:00: Top 60 Finalists Show – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion
19:00-19:30: Summernats Live with special guests – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion
19:30-20:30: The Meguiar’s Great Uncover – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion
20:30-21:10: Kerser – Canna Main Stage
21:30-22:30: Bliss N Eso – Canna Main Stage
22:00: Gates close to public
22:45-00:00: Summernats After Party – Summernats Bar
DAY THREE
SATURDAY 04 JAN, 2020
ANYONE who comes to Summernats on the Saturday and leaves without being entertained must have their eyes, ears and nose painted on, because it is all go as soon as the gates are unlocked.
09:00: Gates open to public
09:00-22:00: Entrant cars cruising
09:00-10:30: Motorkhana – Burnout Track
09:00-18:00: Summernats Tattoos – Summernats Tattoo Pavilion
09:00-18:00: Anest Iwata Airbrush Art Exhibition – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion
09:00-18:00: Top 60 Finalists Show – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion
09:00-18:00: Exhibition pavilions and outdoor exhibitors & traders open
09:00-17:00: Haltech Horsepower Heroes – MPW Dyno Cell presented by Mainline
09:00-16:00: Street Finalists Display – outside Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion
09:00-16:00: Shannons Show ’n’ Shine – Canna Main Arena
09:00-10:30: Motorkhana – Burnout Pad
09:00-20:00: Drift Cadet drift rides – Scruitineering Pavilion
10:00-17:00: Kids’ Club
10:00-16:00: Grass driving events – Canna Main Arena
10:00-15:00: Tuff Street Monsters Final Judging and Display – Tuff Street
10:00-16:00: Modified Lawn Mower Racing – Canna Main Arena
11:00-11:30: Q&A with Jim Richards and John Bowe – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion
11:00-20:00: Skid Row
11:00-13:00: Summernats Burnout Championship Eliminations
11:15-13:00: Haltech/MPW Tuning Masterclass and Summinars – MPW Dyno Cell presented by Mainline
13:00-15:00: Celebrity Modified Lawn Mower Racing, Fashions On The Field, Body Art Nationals and Mullet Competition, hosted by Nollsy – Canna Main Arena & Stage
14:00-16:00: Summernats Burnout Championship Eliminations (continued)
14:30-15:00: Tuff Street Awards presentation – Tuff Street
14:30-15:30: Rare Spares Street Awards presentation – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion
15:30-16:00: Elite Awards presentation – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion
15:30-16:00: Kids Club Awards – Kids Club
16:00-18:00: National Burnout Masters Qualifying
18:00-20:45: Platinum Main Arena Supercruise Experience
19:30-20:45: Summernats Supercruise – Canna Main Arena
20:00-20:15: Top Summernats Cruiser Presentation, Grass Driving Skills Awards and Summernats Team Long Service Award – Canna Main Arena
21:30-21:45: Fireworks Spectacular – Canna Main Arena
21:30-22:30: Concert – Canna Main Stage
22:00: Gates close to public
23:00-00:30: After Party – Summernats Bar
DAY FOUR
SUNDAY 05 JAN, 2020
SUNDAY is when it all comes together for those fortunate enough not to have damaged themselves by overindulging earlier in the weekend. Champions are crowned as entrants put their cars on the line in a chance to bask in Summernats glory.
09:00: Gates open to public
09:00-17:00: Entrant cars cruising
09:00-14:00: Exhibition pavilions open
09:00-15:00: Outdoor exhibitors open
09:00-15:00: Top 60 Finalists Show – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion
09:00-11:00: Heads-up Go-to-Whoa Competition – Burnout Pad
09:00-10:00: Haltech/MPW Tuning Masterclass – MPW Dyno Cell presented by Mainline
09:30-11:30: PPG Vibrance Supreme Entrant Display – Central Park
09:00-14:00: Skid Row
09:00-14:00: Summernats Tattoos – Summernats Tattoo Pavilion
09:00-15:00: Sunday Show ’n’ Shine – Canna Main Arena
10:00-13:00: Modified Lawn Mower Racing Finals – Canna Main Arena
10:00-13:00: Freestyle Fun Grass Driving Events
10:00-15:00: Drift Cadet drift rides – Scruitineering Pavilion
11:00-12:00: Grand Champion Motorkhana and Go-to-Whoa – Burnout Track
11:00-12:00: Grand Champion driving events – Burnout Pad
11:15-12:00: Haltech Horsepower Heroes Finals Showdown – MPW Dyno Cell presented by Mainline
12:00-12:30: Driving skills events, Go-to-Whoa & Street Champion awards and Magnificent Seven cars presented – Burnout Pad
12:30-12:45: Street Machine Summernats Grand Champion announced – Burnout Pad
12:30-12:45: Haltech Horsepower Heroes Awards – MPW Dyno Cell presented by Mainline
12:45-13:00: Burnout Masters Top 10 Finalist Parade & Ball Draw – Burnout Pad
13:00-13:15: Freestyle Fun Grass Driving award presentation – Canna Main Arena
13:00-15:00: Summernats Burnout Championship Final
13:30-14:30: PPG Vibrance Supreme Entrant Award Presentation – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion
13:30-14:30: Elite Awards Presentation – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion
15:00-16:00: Burnout Masters Final 10 Face-off
16:00-16:30: Summernats Burnout Championship and Burnout Masters Awards
17:00: Summernats closes
Sign-up here for your free weekly report on the world of Street Machine