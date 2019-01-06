Street Machine Summernats 33 survival guide schedule

Australia's biggest horsepower party, the Street Machine Summernats is set to rock Canberra for the 33rd time in 2020. The best way to get over your Chrissie prawn and ham coma kicks off on Thursday 2 January, with four epic days of non-stop action.

DAY ONE

THURSDAY 02 JAN, 2020

AFTER 12 months of preparation and build-up, the ’Nats organisers will officially throw the roller door up on the 33rd Summernats at 11am on Thursday 2 January.

SCHEDULE:

07:00-08:00: Entrant Camping Check-in open – Gate 9

07:00-20:00: Entrant Scrutineering – Scrutineering Pavilion

09:00-20:00: Spectator Camping Check-in open – Gate 8

09:00-22:00: Entrant cars cruising

10:00-17:00: Street, Elite and Tuff Street Judging – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion

11:00: Gates open to public

11:00-17:00: Exhibition Pavilions open 11:00-18:00 Outdoor Exhibitors and Traders open

11:00-17:00: Anest Iwata Airbrush Art Exhibition – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion

11:00-17:00: Summernats Tattoos – Summernats Tattoo Pavilion

11:00-17:00: Modified Lawn Mower Racing – Canna Main Arena

12:00-13:00: Summernats City Cruise – Northbourne Avenue

13:00-20:00: Skid Row

16:00-17:00: Last Chance Wildcard Shootout Burnouts – Burnout Track

18:30-21:30: Summernats Beers & Band – Summernats Bar

22:00: Gates close

DAY TWO

FRIDAY 03 JAN, 2020

FRIDAY is when things start getting spicy at Summernats, with 15 hours of action from the moment gates open to the public at 9am. Have a think about what you’d like to see and formulate a bit of a plan of attack, as you can do a lot of walking getting from one event to the next, and there’s so much good stuff going on, you won’t want to miss out!

SCHEDULE:

08:00-15:00: Street, Elite and Tuff Street Judging

09:00: Gates open to public

09:00-22:00: Entrant cars cruising

09:00-20:00: Drift Cadet drift rides – Scruitineering Pavilion

09:00-12:00: Entrant Scrutineering – Thoroughbred Park

09:00-18:00: Outdoor Exhibitors and Traders Open

09:00-17:00: Summernats Tattoos – Summernats Tattoo Pavilion

09:00-18:00: Outdoor exhibitors and traders open

09:00-17:00: Haltech Horsepower Heroes – MPW Dyno Cell presented by Mainline

09:00-17:00: Shannons Show ’n’ Shine – Canna Main Arena

09:00-17:00: Exhibition pavilions and traders open

09:00-10:00: Haltech/MPW Tuning Masterclass – MPW Dyno Cell presented by Mainline

10:00-17:00: Modified Lawn Mower Racing – Canna Main Arena

10:00-17:00: Kids’ Club

10:00-15:00: Tuff Street Monsters Display – Tuff Street

11:00-20:00: Skid Row

11:15-13:00: Haltech/MPW Tuning Masterclass & Summinars – MPW Dyno Cell presented by Mainline

12:00-14:00: Late Entrant Registration – Thoroughbred Park

13:00-17:00: Summernats Burnout Championship Eliminations – Burnout Track

15:30-16:00: Kids Club Awards – Kids Club

16:00-19:00: Grass driving events – Canna Main Arena

18:15-18:45: Top 60 Platinum Pass early access

18:45-22:00: Top 60 Finalists Show – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion

19:00-19:30: Summernats Live with special guests – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion

19:30-20:30: The Meguiar’s Great Uncover – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion

20:30-21:10: Kerser – Canna Main Stage

21:30-22:30: Bliss N Eso – Canna Main Stage

22:00: Gates close to public

22:45-00:00: Summernats After Party – Summernats Bar

DAY THREE

SATURDAY 04 JAN, 2020

ANYONE who comes to Summernats on the Saturday and leaves without being entertained must have their eyes, ears and nose painted on, because it is all go as soon as the gates are unlocked.

09:00: Gates open to public

09:00-22:00: Entrant cars cruising

09:00-10:30: Motorkhana – Burnout Track

09:00-18:00: Summernats Tattoos – Summernats Tattoo Pavilion

09:00-18:00: Anest Iwata Airbrush Art Exhibition – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion

09:00-18:00: Top 60 Finalists Show – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion

09:00-18:00: Exhibition pavilions and outdoor exhibitors & traders open

09:00-17:00: Haltech Horsepower Heroes – MPW Dyno Cell presented by Mainline

09:00-16:00: Street Finalists Display – outside Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion

09:00-16:00: Shannons Show ’n’ Shine – Canna Main Arena

09:00-10:30: Motorkhana – Burnout Pad

09:00-20:00: Drift Cadet drift rides – Scruitineering Pavilion

10:00-17:00: Kids’ Club

10:00-16:00: Grass driving events – Canna Main Arena

10:00-15:00: Tuff Street Monsters Final Judging and Display – Tuff Street

10:00-16:00: Modified Lawn Mower Racing – Canna Main Arena

11:00-11:30: Q&A with Jim Richards and John Bowe – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion

11:00-20:00: Skid Row

11:00-13:00: Summernats Burnout Championship Eliminations

11:15-13:00: Haltech/MPW Tuning Masterclass and Summinars – MPW Dyno Cell presented by Mainline

13:00-15:00: Celebrity Modified Lawn Mower Racing, Fashions On The Field, Body Art Nationals and Mullet Competition, hosted by Nollsy – Canna Main Arena & Stage

14:00-16:00: Summernats Burnout Championship Eliminations (continued)

14:30-15:00: Tuff Street Awards presentation – Tuff Street

14:30-15:30: Rare Spares Street Awards presentation – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion

15:30-16:00: Elite Awards presentation – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion

15:30-16:00: Kids Club Awards – Kids Club

16:00-18:00: National Burnout Masters Qualifying

18:00-20:45: Platinum Main Arena Supercruise Experience

19:30-20:45: Summernats Supercruise – Canna Main Arena

20:00-20:15: Top Summernats Cruiser Presentation, Grass Driving Skills Awards and Summernats Team Long Service Award – Canna Main Arena

21:30-21:45: Fireworks Spectacular – Canna Main Arena

21:30-22:30: Concert – Canna Main Stage

22:00: Gates close to public

23:00-00:30: After Party – Summernats Bar

DAY FOUR

SUNDAY 05 JAN, 2020

SUNDAY is when it all comes together for those fortunate enough not to have damaged themselves by overindulging earlier in the weekend. Champions are crowned as entrants put their cars on the line in a chance to bask in Summernats glory.

09:00: Gates open to public

09:00-17:00: Entrant cars cruising

09:00-14:00: Exhibition pavilions open

09:00-15:00: Outdoor exhibitors open

09:00-15:00: Top 60 Finalists Show – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion

09:00-11:00: Heads-up Go-to-Whoa Competition – Burnout Pad

09:00-10:00: Haltech/MPW Tuning Masterclass – MPW Dyno Cell presented by Mainline

09:30-11:30: PPG Vibrance Supreme Entrant Display – Central Park

09:00-14:00: Skid Row

09:00-14:00: Summernats Tattoos – Summernats Tattoo Pavilion

09:00-15:00: Sunday Show ’n’ Shine – Canna Main Arena

10:00-13:00: Modified Lawn Mower Racing Finals – Canna Main Arena

10:00-13:00: Freestyle Fun Grass Driving Events

10:00-15:00: Drift Cadet drift rides – Scruitineering Pavilion

11:00-12:00: Grand Champion Motorkhana and Go-to-Whoa – Burnout Track

11:00-12:00: Grand Champion driving events – Burnout Pad

11:15-12:00: Haltech Horsepower Heroes Finals Showdown – MPW Dyno Cell presented by Mainline

12:00-12:30: Driving skills events, Go-to-Whoa & Street Champion awards and Magnificent Seven cars presented – Burnout Pad

12:30-12:45: Street Machine Summernats Grand Champion announced – Burnout Pad

12:30-12:45: Haltech Horsepower Heroes Awards – MPW Dyno Cell presented by Mainline

12:45-13:00: Burnout Masters Top 10 Finalist Parade & Ball Draw – Burnout Pad

13:00-13:15: Freestyle Fun Grass Driving award presentation – Canna Main Arena

13:00-15:00: Summernats Burnout Championship Final

13:30-14:30: PPG Vibrance Supreme Entrant Award Presentation – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion

13:30-14:30: Elite Awards Presentation – Meguiar’s Judging Pavilion

15:00-16:00: Burnout Masters Final 10 Face-off

16:00-16:30: Summernats Burnout Championship and Burnout Masters Awards

17:00: Summernats closes

Sign-up here for your free weekly report on the world of Street Machine