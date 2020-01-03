Summernats 33 - Burnout Championship eliminations

DAY three of Street Machine Summernats 33 began with a skid from the Bullet Burnout Truck. The iconic big rig put on a real show, kissing the wall with the bed while cutting hoops across the track.

The action continued when TOAST returned with new engine after a mammoth effort to get the car mobile. While flames weren’t an issue for Cleetus McFarland, he once again threw the Camaro into the wall.

It was a short, but spectacular run for Mitchell Hawes in SKIDHAW, who lost a wheel as he powered down the entry shoot. The Ford Courier ute left the pad on a tow-truck.

It was the first skid for Joshua Armstong in BLOWN2J. The internet-melting Toyota 86 had one hell of a test run on the Summernats track and received a positive affirmation from the crowd.

Finalists will take to the pad today at 11am, for their last chance to impress the judges.

BURNOUT CHAMPIONSHIP FINALISTS

David Cufone - 1FATRAT

Jack Hobbs - IJUS8U

Billy Seton - SILLY

Todd Stewart - UNFAZD

Britt Kilby - HAMMERTIME

Josh Crimmins - LETMH8

Rick Davis - 4PLAY

Adrian Cuthbertson - SKIDMA

Wayne Daw - SLYLUX

Nathan Sutherland - KILLASET

Jono Kelly - 3FIVE5

Domenic Luci - LITMUP

Andrew Coen - TOYLS1

Matt Kittel - LAYSEM

Brad Scroop - FROFFIN

Brett Hardy - PHATDAT

Lachlan Carnegie - VANDAL

Beau Hinkley - PRBLM CHILD

Kenton Sampson - HO7898

Matthew Robinson - FNRELAX

Nelson Granger - MCFRY

Daniel Vella - FRYLC

Grahame Rowe - GAMBLE

Matthew Watts - BLO202

Kate Summers - SUMMERS

Karl Haining - FAT LX

Bradley Phillips - STRESSN

Kev Davis - EPA WHO

Robert Whelan-knight - FALCONOATH

Matthew Fleming - LSPAC

Phil Kerjean - TUFF ST

Casey Tolcher - HI RI2K

Matt Fry - BUSINESS PARTY

Rick Fuller - LSONE

Leteisha Chun Tie - PARTY TIME

Tom Beltrame - INFERNO

Jay Chun Tie - TINY TOWING

Kane Cook - DEATHWISH

Steven Cliff - WRANGA

Stephen Marsh - IH8FDS

