Summernats 33 - Burnout Championship eliminations

DAY three of Street Machine Summernats 33 began with a skid from the Bullet Burnout Truck. The iconic big rig put on a real show, kissing the wall with the bed while cutting hoops across the track.
The action continued when TOAST returned with new engine after a mammoth effort to get the car mobile. While flames weren’t an issue for Cleetus McFarland, he once again threw the Camaro into the wall.
It was a short, but spectacular run for Mitchell Hawes in SKIDHAW, who lost a wheel as he powered down the entry shoot. The Ford Courier ute left the pad on a tow-truck.
It was the first skid for Joshua Armstong in BLOWN2J. The internet-melting Toyota 86 had one hell of a test run on the Summernats track and received a positive affirmation from the crowd.
Finalists will take to the pad today at 11am, for their last chance to impress the judges.
BURNOUT CHAMPIONSHIP FINALISTS
David Cufone - 1FATRAT
Jack Hobbs - IJUS8U
Billy Seton - SILLY
Todd Stewart - UNFAZD
Britt Kilby - HAMMERTIME
Josh Crimmins - LETMH8
Rick Davis - 4PLAY
Adrian Cuthbertson - SKIDMA
Wayne Daw - SLYLUX
Nathan Sutherland - KILLASET
Jono Kelly - 3FIVE5
Domenic Luci - LITMUP
Andrew Coen - TOYLS1
Matt Kittel - LAYSEM
Brad Scroop - FROFFIN
Brett Hardy - PHATDAT
Lachlan Carnegie - VANDAL
Beau Hinkley - PRBLM CHILD
Kenton Sampson - HO7898
Matthew Robinson - FNRELAX
Nelson Granger - MCFRY
Daniel Vella - FRYLC
Grahame Rowe - GAMBLE
Matthew Watts - BLO202
Kate Summers - SUMMERS
Karl Haining - FAT LX
Bradley Phillips - STRESSN
Kev Davis - EPA WHO
Robert Whelan-knight - FALCONOATH
Matthew Fleming - LSPAC
Phil Kerjean - TUFF ST
Casey Tolcher - HI RI2K
Matt Fry - BUSINESS PARTY
Rick Fuller - LSONE
Leteisha Chun Tie - PARTY TIME
Tom Beltrame - INFERNO
Jay Chun Tie - TINY TOWING
Kane Cook - DEATHWISH
Steven Cliff - WRANGA
Stephen Marsh - IH8FDS
Sign-up here for your free weekly report on the world of Street Machine