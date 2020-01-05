Summernats 33 Burnout Championship finals

GETTING through to the finals of the Street Machine Summernats Burnout Championships is always a gruelling business, but the conditions faced by the hopefuls in 2020 were nothing short of diabolical.

The oppressive bushfire smoke that hung over Canberra all weekend and the record-setting temperatures on Saturday tested everyone and the 50 contenders that made it through to the finals should be extra-proud of their achievements.

When the smoke cleared, it was Rick Fuller in the LSONE VK on the top of the podium, followed by Jono Kelly's screaming, NASCAR-powered 3FIVES VK.

Phil Kerjean's TUFFST wagon took out third.

Matt Watts took out the six-cylinder gong for the third time in his BLO202 LJ Torana. Enjoy the video and stay tuned for our Burnout Masters highlights.