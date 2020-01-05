WhichCar
Summernats 33 Burnout Championship Finals

By Peter Flint| Photos: TIm McCormack, 07 Jan 2020 Summernats

50 finalists duke it out for the Summernats 33 Burnout Championship

Summernats 33 Burnout Championship finals

GETTING through to the finals of the Street Machine Summernats Burnout Championships is always a gruelling business, but the conditions faced by the hopefuls in 2020 were nothing short of diabolical. 

The oppressive bushfire smoke that hung over Canberra all weekend and the record-setting temperatures on Saturday tested everyone and the 50 contenders that made it through to the finals should be extra-proud of their achievements. 

When the smoke cleared, it was Rick Fuller in the LSONE VK on the top of the podium, followed by Jono Kelly's screaming, NASCAR-powered 3FIVES VK. 

Phil Kerjean's TUFFST wagon took out third. 

Matt Watts took out the six-cylinder gong for the third time in his BLO202 LJ Torana. Enjoy the video and stay tuned for our Burnout Masters highlights.

