Summernats 33 - Day four update

STREET Machine Summernats 33 was one to remember, with entrants, staff, media and punters alike battling the extraordinary conditions to get through the event - all the while trying to process the bushfire tragedy that was engulfing the country.

Nevertheless, there was no good to be had in not continuing and the event was successfully completed. The highlights were many, including third-generation body man Todd Sorensen taking out the Grand Champion sword in his 1967 Chevrolet Impala.

Top Judged Elite and the PPG Vibrance Supreme Entrant award went to Charlie Harley in his stunning, BMV-built 1957 Chev. You can check out the build story on the car here.

People's Choice went to West Aussie Gareth Lougher in his killer HR Holden. This car has all the stance!

Peter Sidoti and his Mustang have won a stack of tinware at Summernats over the last two decades, including Top Judged Street in 2009 and 2018 and Top Overall Street in 2010. The latter gong was recently renamed Street Champion and that's the big boy Peter took home this time.

Jamie Ericson won the Drivers Champion gong for the fifth time, behind the wheel of his hotted up '67 Mini. Jamie was double entered in a 2002 HSV Maloo, but the semi-slick shod ute struggled in the dirt. "I've won it in an Evo and the Mini, but I really want to win it in a V8." Maybe next year!

The heads-up go-to-whoa was won by another four-pot, this time Sebastian Desisto in his Datusn 1200 ute. Sebastian won Top Street Overall in 2018 and Top Judged Street way back at Nats 18.

Horsepower Heroes was won by a six-cylinder car for only the third time in the events history, with Maria Passos claiming victory to the tune of 2202hp at the hubs of her XR6 Turbo, RIPSS.

Dale from Castle Hill Performance made some great exhibition runs, breaking his own record for the most power ever laid down at Summernats with a 3470rwhp stomper.

We presented this year's Valvoline Street Machine of the Year winner with this $20,000 cheque at our VIP part on Thursday night and Matt Morgillo repaid us by ripping up Skid Row on Sunday.

Our Scotty also gave Skid Row a fair touch up in the Lightning McBarra MX-5, until the little Mazda spat a pulley and put a hole in the radiator.

Cleetus McFarland topped off a busy weekend by hosting a Cleetus and Cars event on the main oval on Sunday. He gave out a bunch of awards, including to Jake Myers in S1CKO. We'll have an interview with Cleetus online soon!