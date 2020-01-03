1967 Impala wins Summernats 33 Grand Champion

SUMMERNATS GRAND CHAMPION. There are few sweeter prizes in Australian street machining and this year’s winner is Todd Sorensen and his 1967 Chevrolet Impala.

“Holding that sword – it’s all worth it,” said the boss of the Ipswich-based Rock Solid Customs & Restorations just after he hoisted the sword. “It magically makes all the frustration and pain of the build disappear!”

As with just about every other Grand Champion over the years, the winner is a stunner and is a book to the face of the anonymous critics of the streetability of Australia’s Elite-level street machines.

Gradually pieced together over a decade of personal and shop spare time, the big smooth Chev is something of a street fighter’s fist in a velvet glove: The glove.. those long smooth rear quarters and front fenders (hey! It’s American!) are edged with razor-sharp creases, bridged by superlative gaps and highlighted at each end with crisply tucked body coloured once-piece bumpers and matte-black light surrounds.

Under that reverse cowl (did you notice? The stance and proportion of the PPG Cool Vanilla painted body tends to play it down) is the fist: a carb-fed 750hp, 528 cube big block Chev fronting a TH400 auto and a Chev 12-bolt diff with 4.3 cogs. The connection to country is with 20x8.5 and 20x10 Intro Saltsters with 295 and 245 rubber.

The car debuted at Street Machine Summernats last year but Todd was smart enough to admit that the car wasn’t ready for confident driving and instead held back until this year to have a good go at the gong. ‘the first time it was driven was to get it out of the hall last year,” Todd recalls. “But since then it’s done a few hundred kays and although that might not be enough to get a real feel for the car, it was enough for us to know it wasn’t going to let us down.”

Todd was the victor over a classy field of 16 other Top 60 cars straight from the Elite Hall, including last year’s winner Rick Werner and his ’32 Ford pickup. In front of an admittedly smoke-thinned burnout grandstand crowd, all had a burn on the bitumen in a side-by-side heads-up Go-Whoa and a motorkhana-type slalom. Todd edged out the two other hot contenders: The freshly built burgundy VK Commodore of Dom Luci (how fresh? “This is the first time I’ve hit it!” said Dom) and the Chev-powered Torana of Rohan Hawley.

Rohan was more surprised than anyone to be in the Top 3 with the car he built and painted 20 years ago. “I was just happy to come here to Summernats simply to cut some cruise laps,” laughed the RAAFy. “And somehow I’ve made it to the Grand Champion Top 3! That’s pretty good!”