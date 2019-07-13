What does a stripped out 911 from the seventies have in common with the exquisite 400km/h-capable Bugatti Veyron? In what metric is a $20k Honda comparable to a $2mil McLaren?

For a moment let us discard notions of old and new, cheap and expensive, and celebrate great drivers cars that deliver that timeless quality of driver elation and excitement on any good bit of road.

The 10 greatest drivers cars

01 | Porsche 911 2.7 RS

The defining 911 of its era, the Carrera 2.7 RS, was created as an homologation special. All 500 examples of the initial batch were sold within a week of the car’s international debut at the 1972 Paris Show. As a design, it was a lesson in economy of purpose. With its fat tyres and ducktail spoiler, it made later models look fussy and clumsy. It was the first 911 to bear the RS moniker and, for many, continues to encapsulate the 911 experience more cogently than any other.

Lean and hard, with no hint of the excess that blunted the edge of some subsequent models, its 2.7-litre flat six developed a solid 157kW; enough to propel that lightweight body (under 1000kg) to 100km/h in under six seconds.

The car still makes most modern 911s feel aloof. Drive a 2.7 RS and the nerve endings in your fingertips tingle with small but critical details. The surface of the road is etched out in digital-sharp resolution, uncorrupted by compromise damping effects. It jiggles, it kicks, it writhes – bristling with feedback. There’s so much pure feel, it’s still difficult to think of any other car that’s as satisfying to drive hard.

1972 PORSCHE 911 2.7 RS SPECS

Engine: 2687cc flat-6

Power: 157kW @ 6300rpm

Torque: 247Nm @ 5100rpm

Power/Weight: 163kW/tonne

Top speed: 240km/h

0-100km/h: 5.6sec

UK price (1972): $18,196

UK price (2007): "from $240,000"

02 | Ferrari F40

Is the Ferrari F40 the greatest road-going Ferrari of them all? Arguably, it’s the most exciting, focused and rewarding. It’s also the most fabulously functional, shorn of everything that doesn’t add to its speed or dynamic acuity. It gives the notion that ‘less is more’ new impetus. But that’s what makes it so enduringly desirable. The lean provisions, the absence of veneer, the hardcore conviction of it all. Ferrari threw together the F40 in just 12 months.

Officially, it was to commemorate its 40th birthday, but everyone knew it was really revenge for Porsche’s audacious act of one-upmanship in making the 959. Ferrari’s counter punch could have been shoddy and unresolved – all power and no purpose. But the (comparative) speed and passion with which it was created and constructed worked powerfully to the F40’s advantage.

Powered by a twin-turbo 2.9-litre V8 developing 351kW, the 1100kg F40 can just about crack 320km/h but, with the supercar high end now defined by the Veyron, its acceleration stats no longer seem so special. It doesn’t matter; the F40’s manic delivery makes it fast in a way even drivers of a modern supercar hero such as the Murciélago won’t understand. Supercar motoring comes no more intense than this.

1987 FERRARI F40 SPECS

Engine: 2936cc twin-turbo V8

Power: 356kW @ 7000rpm

Torque: 576Nm @ 4000rpm

Power/Weight: 329kW/tonne

Top speed: 324km/h

0-100km/h: 3.7sec

UK price (1987): $485,537

UK price (2007): c. $530,000

03 | Honda NSX-R

A road-going racer designed to kick Skyline and Supra butt in Japan’s JGTC race series, the NSX-R was never officially exported, which was a tragedy. Lighter, harder, faster and hornier than the standard item, it would have been the perfect repost to the 911 GT3 and Ferrari 360 CS. We’ll certainly never forget our time behind the wheel.

According to Honda, the quicker (4.4sec) 0-100 time was purely due to weight savings and slightly shorter gearing which, incidentally, knocked the top speed down to 270km/h. The 3179cc V6 was rated at an identical 203kW. Our guess was a bit more. The motor was balanced and blueprinted after all. Certainly, the sharper throttle response and more urgent feel suggested more gee-gees than Honda would admit to.

The NSX-R got the job done like no other sub-250kW supercar on earth. Traction off the line was stunning, the short, rifle-bolt action of the six-speed ’box so fast and accurate you could dazzle yourself with your own hand speed. And jeez, what a noise; a howl so hard-edged it could chisel granite. The steering was alive with feel, just the right amount of weight and with damping smoothing off the rough edges. The confidence it gave the driver was astonishing. Much like the car itself…

2003 HONDA NSX-R SPECS

Engine: 3179cc V6

Power: 206kW @ 7100rpm

Torque: 304Nm @ 5300rpm

Power/Weight: 165kW/tonne

Top speed: 270km/h

0-100km/h: 4.4sec

UK price (2003): $161,013

UK price (2007): c. $164,000

04 | Honda Integra Type-R

The Honda Integra? An unlikely hero to be sure. But its job description was clear enough. All it had to do was be strong, light, taut, responsive, grippy and controlled enough not to impede the driver’s enjoyment of that four-pot Type-R. And what an engine; 141kW at 8000rpm, 8400rpm red line, scalp-prickling noise.

The requirement, then, was for a front-drive chassis of exceptional talent. It had one. The Integra R was one of those rare cars that didn’t have to sacrifice control for comfort. Its firmness kept its sticky Bridgestone Potenzas planted to the tarmac but didn’t allow sharp inputs to upset the body’s composure. The Civic Type-R that followed kept the spirit of the Integra alive, but not the brilliance of its chassis. Which is why the Integra is the true cult classic.

The Integra recently squared up against 14 of the greatest front-drive cars of recent times. The Integra won, with one tester concluding: “It’s as sweet and all-consuming as any I’ve experienced at any price, and as pure and focused in its own way as any Porsche RS. Forget the accolade of greatest front-wheel-drive car. The Integra Type-R ranks as one of the truly great drivers’ cars of any kind.”

1999 HONDA INTEGRA TYPE-R SPECS

Engine: 1797cc inline-4

Power: 141kW @ 8000rpm

Torque: 178Nm @ 7300rpm

Power/Weight: 129kW/tonne

Top speed: 233km/h

0-100km/h: 6.2sec

UK price (1999): $49,063

UK price (2007): c. $20,000

05 | Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R

What we loved about the Skyline R34, the thing that set it apart from other Japanese rocket-sleds – apart from its butch, angular appearance – was that it owned one of the most technically sophisticated and absurdly talented four-wheel-drive/steer chassis’ ever to cling to a twisty road. Never mind that it was called ATTESA E-TS Pro, what mattered was that it put all the drive through the rear wheels until the road conditions dictated that some torque should be directed to the front.

It sounds like a blast and it is. At first, though, it’s unnerving. The R34 has an entirely different feel to a Scooby or an Evo. It feels like an altogether tougher, bigger, heavier car. And those SUPER HICAS four-wheel steering responses appear to be artificially darty. At the same time, other aspects of the package feel curiously old-fashioned; hard-riding, slow-revving, conspicuously turbocharged. But then much of the high-tech hardware is designed to make it feel old-tech simple and honest. The only real disappointment was the rather tacky interior.

A warrior-class performer nonetheless with a compelling mixture of raw stonk and PlayStation-esque all-drive chassis wizardry.

1999 NISSAN SKYLINE GT-R SPECS

Engine: 2568cc twin-turbo inline-6

Power: 206kW @ 7000rpm

Torque: 392Nm @ 4400rpm

Power/Weight: 134kW/tonne

Top speed: 265km/h

0-100km/h: 4.7sec (claimed)

UK price (1999): $135,867

UK price (2007): c. $75,000

06 | Lancia Delta Integrale

This is the car that buried the Audi Quattro, both in the World Rally Championship and on the road. Of all the hormonally-engineered mainstream metal lumped under the ‘affordable supercar’ heading, the Lancia was the most super of its generation.

Usual Modenese suspects apart, there aren’t many Italian cars that command more respect than the holy ’Grale. But the lumpy little Lancia was a hero to thousands, a genuine slayer of giants. Imagine it, a car that cost the same as a junior executive saloon that would run down a Porsche 911 on a demanding road.

Even by modern standards, it doesn’t seem to matter how extreme you get with a ’Grale Evo, how ludicrous the liberties you take on the edge of adhesion, it always seems to have a few tricks in reserve.

Accelerate hard on the turn and it finds acceleration where lesser cars find wheelspin or a close encounter with a hedge. There may be faster cars in a straight line, ones that can pull more lateral g on smooth, dry tarmac. But very few dispatch real roads and uncertain conditions with such confidence. The harder you drive the Lancia, the better it gets.

1993 LANCIA DELTA INTEGRALE SPECS

Engine: 1995cc turbocharged inline-4

Power: 160kW @ 5750rpm

Torque: 313Nm @ 2500rpm

Power/Weight: 121kW/tonne

Top speed: 220km/h

0-100km/h: 6.4sec

UK price (1993): $62,863

UK price (2007): c. $32,700

07 | Porsche 911 GT3 (997)

All hunkered-down traction, nuggety bump management and lightning responses, the 997 GT3 attacks roads that would cripple the conviction of lesser cars, digging hard into bends, nose bobbing subtly as stiff suspension and stubby-profile tyres overwhelm the tail-biased masses to pile on speed through sheer tenacity and talent.

Of course, the GT3 is shockingly fast. That’s its day job, after all. The weight-paring measures of Porsche’s Motorsport Department have delivered a formidable power-to-weight ratio of 222kW-per-tonne.

The car will top 310km/h and hit a hundred in four seconds. And yet, thanks to the wonders of PASM, nestling beside this weapon-like fitness for purpose is a pliant, civilised character that broadens the GT3’s appeal to that of comfortable, mile-munching GT at the flick of a switch.

But then Porsche knows the middle ground between road car and racer perhaps better than any other car maker. It’s hard to think of another road car that nails the sweet spot between raw-edged trackday tool and everyday useability with the precision of the new GT3. Just the right number of comfort layers have been peeled away to reveal the harder, sharper 911 beneath.

Another year, another GT3. And they just keep on getting better.

2007 PORSCHE 911 GT3 SPECS

Engine: 3600cc flat-6

Power: 305kW @ 7600rpm

Torque: 405Nm @ 5500rpm

Power/Weight: 222kW/tonne

Top speed: 310km/h

0-100km/h: 4.2sec (claimed)

UK price (2007): $205,000

08 | McLaren F1

The McLaren F1 may no longer be the fastest supercar ever made, but it clearly remains the car that does the most with its power. The Bugatti’s 389kW/tonne is impressive but the McLaren’s 417kW/tonne is more telling, especially when you consider that the that Veyron has 736kW at its disposal and the Macca a ‘mere’ 468kW. So, even though the Bug has twice the torque of the Mac (650 plays 1250Nm), it’s just 19km/h faster flat out and 0.8sec quicker to 160km/h. Let’s look at it another way. Each of the Bugatti’s kilowatts delivers 0.55km/h, and each of the McLaren’s 0.84km/h.

But then the F1’s prodigious performance was a consequence of its sublime design and engineering and not the starting point. And that’s why the F1 still delivers such a pure and exhilarating driving experience that reaches far beyond the initial hit of its fabulous acceleration. The central driving position requires effort and a certain gymnastic dexterity to access, but that’s only right. This isn’t (or at least shouldn’t be) a car you leap into, fire up and fling the taps wide open. You savour the moments. All of them.

1994 MCLAREN F1 SPECS

Engine: 6064cc V12

Power: 468kW @ 7500rpm

Torque: 650Nm @ 5600rpm

Power/Weight: 417kW/tonne

Top speed: 386km/h

0-100km/h: 3.2sec

UK price (1994): $1,596,726

UK price (2007): c. $2,500,000

09 | Bugatti Veyron 16.4

To understand the Bugatti Veyron you have to experience it. Like some frighteningly abstract cosmological concept, you struggle to get a handle on its capabilities, trying to imagine what accelerating to 160km/h in 5.5 seconds or travelling at 400km/h might actually feel like.

But here’s a clue for anyone who’s ever felt the sledgehammer thump of Mercedes’ 367kW SL55 AMG. The Veyron weighs about the same but is twice as powerful. It has almost twice the torque, too. And it feels roughly twice as fast. That’s twice as fast as the fastest car you’d ever need. A Veyron will dust an Enzo without trying.

Then again, there is a whiff of the absurd about the Veyron. It has four turbochargers, two clutches, a seven-speed gearbox and 736kW. It gets to 100km/h in the time it takes its driver to gulp. It’s about as sensible as a body-builder’s 21-inch neck. Veyron drivers who flex their right ankles too enthusiastically may well end up with the same.

But my guess is no Veyron will ever be driven at 400km/h by its owner. What matters is the psychology of wielding such colossal potential. The Veyron’s top speed is so high, no-one needs to go there. The advantage is all in the mind. And that’s probably the greatest power of all.

2007 BUGATTI VEYRON SPECS

Engine: 7993cc quad-turbo W16

Power: 736kW @ 6000rpm

Torque: 1250Nm @ 2200rpm

Power/Weight: 389kW/tonne

Top speed: 407km/h

0-100km/h: 2.5sec

UK price (2007): c. $2,200,000

10 | Pagani Zonda C12S

The vision of a slight, bespectacled, quietly spoken Argentinean called Horacio Pagani, the Zonda is a labour of love. Pagani spent more than 25,000 hours in the conceptual phase, exploring the style, the carbonfibre chassis, the suspension – all are his clean-sheet creations. The same originality and attention to detail suffuses the interior. The dash, made from an aluminium casting, is linked to the steering column, which can be adjusted both for reach and height. The circular brake and clutch pedals can also be adjusted to tailor the driving position even more precisely.

The Zonda, you see, isn’t a substitute Ferrari or Lamborghini. The usual shapes and sensations have been shown the door. This is a stockier, shockier, more heavily muscled supercar that looks tough enough to chew on a Ferrari 430 between meals and not spoil its appetite. Even if you strip away the exotic curves and the aura of awe that envelops the Zonda wherever it goes, just the sight of the 7.3-litre V12, built by Mercedes’ AMG go-faster department, sitting in the cradle of the steel spaceframe, is enough to make grown men weep.

2007 PAGANI ZONDA C12S SPECS

Engine: 7291cc V12

Power: 414kW @ 5900rpm

Torque: 749Nm @ 4050rpm

Power/Weight: 336kW/tonne

Top speed: 320km/h-plus

0-100km/h: 3.7sec

UK price (2007): c. $$885,000

I’ve got a list of cars in the order they were voted into our top 10 crumpled-up in my coat pocket – a scrawled masterplan. The GT-R I drove to the meeting point was at number 10, so logic dictates I should grab the keys to number nine next, the Integra Type-R. But there’s a McLaren F1 just over there. I’ve never been very good at restraint.

Its engine is already running when I get in so I’m denied the pre-flight routine (twist the key to 9 o’clock, pull the gearlever into the neutral position, lift up the cover that protects the starter toggle and then flick it to fire-up the BMW V12), but I’m not complaining. Depress the clutch (firm but not old-school Lamborghini heavy), select first gear (note the precision and tightness of the gate) and slowly feed in the engine – no throttle required to get the wheels rolling. We’re moving.

The scale of the performance is above and beyond that of Carrera GT, Enzo, Zonda, et al… in fact it feels entirely on another plane. Never-ending, almost uncomfortable at times, and precisely measured out by the beautifully weighted, long-travel accelerator pedal. There’s always more to come, and however hard you’re charging, there seems to be another few millimetres of travel to feed in. Snap through a gear change with your right hand and the power just keeps on coming, seeming to grow exponentially because once into third and fourth you can unleash the V12 without fear of wheelspin.

I love the Carrera GT engine, but next to the F1’s V12 it’s thin, one-dimensional. The Enzo’s V12? Thrashy, weak-kneed in comparison. Somebody, somewhere should be trying to get Mr Rosche out of retirement.

But if the F1 is the thinking man’s supercar, then I guess that makes the F40 the devil’s own toy. It’s pure evil. The 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 is cold and plumes of white gas weave together and tumble up into the freezing air. The noise is hollow and harsh, its anger a perfect match for a car that always seems to be baring its teeth. The ride is unyielding and the broad P Zeros seem to have a mind of their own. It’s the F40’s way of getting your attention before you even think about letting the two IHI turbos spin up to 100,000rpm.

Out on the open road, things start to make more sense; the ride is still hard but it gives you a sense of connectedness with the road below, the gearbox’s heft feels well-judged in relation to the unassisted steering, and the engine fires heavy artillery through exhausts that light up the sky as the sun starts to dwindle.

Next morning I’m out here again, in the Zonda this time, and as the road opens out and then floats and weaves across the moors, its composure is remarkable. This is scarred tarmac, jagged and unpredictable and very, very fast. The C12S just eats it up, gliding over bumps that have you wincing in sympathy for the front splitter, body perfectly controlled, the light, pointy steering feeding you with information, the 7.3-litre AMG V12 never out of its enormous power-band.

The early morning dew makes some corners treacherous, and the steering is perhaps a shade too light in these circumstances, making it tricky to detect how much grip the Michelins have to offer, but most of the time the massive Zonda feels wieldy, faithful and exploitable in a way that an F40 owner could only dream of.

Harry has been driving the NSX-R, a car that couldn’t be more different to his beloved C12S, but he looks like the cat that got the cream. “That, to me, is what a 911 RS should feel like. So stable, so well balanced – helped by the long wheelbase and perfect weight distribution. A precision tool. Makes you wonder what the hell Honda are playing at. We need another NSX-R.” Amen, and with that I steal the keys and head for the hills…

The stubby, metal-topped gearlever requires tiny movements to click between its six tightly stacked gears and there’s not even the faintest whiff of shunt in the driveline. You touch the loud pedal and the rear wheels get the corresponding boost in horsepower. Precision really is the word.

But, crucially, the NSX-R is anything but clinical. It couldn’t possibly be with unassisted steering of such sublime feel and weighting. It jinks and tugs over bad surfaces, but never rattles or shakes, and when you commit the front tyres to a corner, you’re right down there with the treadblocks, squeezing into the surface, tasting the odd sliver of moisture that’s glistening on the tarmac. Braking melts into turn-in, and without even a moment’s hesitation you can jump on the throttle and hear that 3.2-litre VTEC climb on cam all over again.

Covering the same bunched-up, roughly surfaced ribbon of tarmac in the GT3 straight after is instructive. Its dry-sumped flat-six has the measure of the Honda’s V6 with ease. In fact it feels devastatingly fast, and it’s stiff, too. Not just in terms of suspension, the whole structure feels like it’s been hewn out of a solid ingot of steel. The GT3 is shot-through with integrity.

After the immense range of the flat-six, which lugs hard from little over tickover and leaves you reeling as it charges for the 8000rpm rev limit, it’s the fearsome stopping power that hits you right in the shoulder. The optional carbon-ceramics are simply jaw-dropping, giving you endless options into a corner, or even mid-corner if you’ve gone in a bit hot.

But, as ever, it’s the 911’s unique layout that defines the experience. It corkscrews along lumpen straights, nose pitter-pattering over bumps, steering jinking this way and that. And then when the road turns twisty you have to work to make sense of it. In the NSX-R, corner entry and exit meld into one; in the GT3 you have to break the corner down and nail every element to make it work.

Of course the 911’s roots stretch back even further, and although its evolution has been long and involved, everything that is great about the GT3 is tangible in the 34-year-old 2.7 RS. My Dictaphone crackles back my immediate reaction having driven the two back-to-back: “Totally different, but somehow just the same.” Not the greatest insight, but I suppose what I was getting at is that despite being much softer and less grippy, the core of the experience is unchanged, and just as compelling.

It feels supple even on these ragged roads, the light front-end bobbing gently over bigger bumps and flattening out smaller scars, the heavier rear even more stable. It demands more care than the super-grippy GT3, too, but essentially you’re still working through the same rear-engined conundrum; trying to load up the fronts as you turn it, and utilising the rear weight bias on exit.

If anything it communicates more clearly, thanks to the more exaggerated weight transfer – and punishes with more authority should you turn-in too fast, or dare think of backing off mid-corner. The RS isn’t the hedge-worrier that legend suggests, but when you feel the rear start to float wide if you’ve turned-in snagging the brake pedal, your throat dries pretty quickly…

Less likely to get you into trouble is the Integra Type-R, but support for it in this company is there. “It’s a chassis of rare ability, the highlights being sublime damping and sensational, faithful adjustability. It feels spot-on,” is one comment and I reckon the Integra’s manic 1.8-litre four-pot is the perfect partner for its sharp-as-a-tack chassis. The magic zone is over 6000rpm, and when you keep it there the Integra is a fierce little car, screaming for your attention and sniffing out grip wherever it can find it.

The damping is incredible, seemingly immune from the ravages of the surface below, but the Type-R is still able to put you in touch with what’s going on at each of the four contact patches. You can feel the limited-slip diff shuffling power between the two front wheels through the steering wheel, and you know that the rear tyres are just as involved.

It carries amazing speed and as you punch it into a corner the front’s reassuring bite loosens the rear just enough to lock the car onto the ideal line. You know you’ve nailed it when you have to wind-off just a little lock after turn-in to compensate for the rear’s angle of slide. It’s that involvement, coupled with a clarity of purpose that connects all the greatest drivers’ cars, and certainly forms the core of each of the 10 cars gathered here.

The Integrale Evo 2, is another example and the ultimate of its breed. It’s got 160kW, less power than a current Impreza WRX, but the engine is loaded with character. Conspicuously turbocharged, it makes the surge after 3500rpm even more exciting, and the 2.0-litre twin-cam is as sweet and smooth as the Integra’s is raucous.

The Intergrale furnishes a chassis of remarkable pliancy with just enough grunt to live up to the rally refugee looks. Light on its feet, it manages to combine tiptoe agility and four-square grip seamlessly. It dances over rough surfaces, with the sharp steering response reminding you the tyres are keyed-in and working hard, helped, no doubt, by quite high levels of body-roll.

For raw pace the Integrale has been surpassed, but there’s real detail in the quick steering, great feel through the brake pedal and the chassis feels keen and forgiving so long as you don’t let it fall into the clutches of understeer. It’s easy to see why the Integrale remains such a highly-covetable device.

The Veyron has been tearing across the moors all day, thrilling passengers and leaving drivers with a newly distorted sense of the world. Now it’s my turn.

If the F1’s performance is a mountain that you scale with time and practice until you reach its peak, dizzy and spent with the effort it took to conquer, then the Veyron is like throwing yourself off an even greater summit.

It’s the motoring equivalent of base-jumping: an instant, massive surge of adrenalin.

And while the Bugatti’s performance is as subtle as a shotgun to the kneecaps, its chassis focuses the blast with remarkable tightness. It grips and grips, it turns-in flat and hard, and stays composed even when you open the floodgates mid-corner. Imposing yourself on the Veyron isn’t an option; you don’t use your skills to quell understeer or contain wheelspin because you’d never dream of provoking it. The thrill is the power, it’s as simple and cold as that. But it’s a big, big thrill and threatens to overshadow the rest.

But the other cars have wowed us, too. Notably the two 911s, which in our end-of-test discussion haven’t had a bad word said about them, and the Skyline, which seems to have surprised everyone. For me, both the Skyline and NSX-R are a reminder that there are manufacturers out there who can build a car with the integrity, charisma and dynamic prowess to worry Porsche; it’s just that they’re not doing it at the moment. Nissan’s new GT-R is getting closer, though. Now we just need Honda to commit to a new NSX.

The Zonda and F40 are the test’s extroverts, one beautifully constructed, intentionally showy and blessed with a truly defining ride/handling compromise, the other seemingly thrown together (check out the shut-lines!) but possessed of an indefatigable passion and timeless, visceral performance, not to mention the most outrageously beautiful lines in all of supercardom.

But my top two are untouchable. The Porsche 997 GT3 is simply everything I love in cars, wrapped up in one gorgeous, hard-as-nails package. I love the sound, the looks, how it makes you scrutinise your own driving and the size of your bravery glands, how it makes you the main ingredient in an intense whirlwind of motion.

But even the hardest of hardcore 911s can’t match the drama, the fury, the sheer mind-bending involvement you get when you’re locked in the heart of the McLaren. It’s not perfect, in fact it’s an intimidating car to drive quickly, the responsive front-end upsetting the pendulous rear and threatening to send you into the undergrowth. But it’s a challenge, an enduring, intoxicating conundrum that would take years to unlock and teach you as much about yourself as the McLaren’s DNA.

As the night wraps the moors in its impenetrable embrace and our Perfect Ten slowly dissipate the huge heat they’ve generated into the freezing air, it’s that BMW V12 that’s still ringing in my ears, the McLaren’s feedback still coursing through my nerve endings.

