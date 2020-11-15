“THIS is my VE II SS-V wagon, BWITCH. It runs a Harrop OTR cold-air intake; Harrop FDFI 2300 supercharger; ZL1 fuel pump; hydraulic-roller cam; tie-bar lifters; ceramic-coated Hurricane headers (17/8-inch primaries); twin three-inch mild-steel exhaust; Hurricane mufflers and cats; Harrop Ultimate brake kit (381mm front, 365mm rear); Harrop braided lines and Harrop by KW Street Comfort coil-overs.

Wheels are 20-inch Koya SF12s with Nitto Invo tyres. The custom House of Kolor candy paint was laid on by Innov8ive Customs, who went above and beyond to help me achieve the amazing colour, and they also helped paint some interior pieces that I think really make it pop.

Once the paintwork was all completed, I decided that the interior needed some TLC, so I paid a visit to Alex at Coast Custom Trim, who decked it out in bespoke full-leather upholstery (black with blue stitching), GTS front seats with digital stitch inserts (honeycomb stitch), matching leather honeycomb door trims and ‘BWITCH’ stitched floor mats.

The car has also spent quite a bit of time at Speedtech, where Patrick has been giving her a lot of love and attention – the running joke is that it’s called the Speedtech Wagon and Patrick just lets me borrow it from time to time! I would not have been able to do any of this without the help and support of Pat, as he has been extremely kind and helpful.

I get stuck staring at her when she is sitting in the garage, and I also love the reactions she gets when we’re out driving.” Photos: Ben Hosking