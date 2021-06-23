8/71-blown, mech-injected alloy LS3 combo - Mill Of The Month

DAMIAN Baker from BG Engines knows this, so he has kitted out this LS3 with all the angry sauce he had in the cupboard.

First published in the May 2021 issue of Street Machine

“This is an alloy 6.2-litre LS3 that we got as a running unit,” Damo says. “It is out of 1TUFVL, and we’d done work on it in the past, but it was brought in to us for a freshen-up after the car had an incident at Powercruise and was pulled down for repairs.

“We prepared and added dual keyways to the stock LS3 crank, and also added Callies Compstar rods and 9.5:1-comp CP pistons. The cam is still a hydraulic-roller stick, but it is a custom blower-grind we spec out here at BG, and it runs on Corvette C5R lifters. I’m lucky I know some people who have a bit to do with Le Mans, and these lifters are special-order short-travel items.”

Up top, the stock #821-casting heads are basically standard except for some hand-porting, with a PAC dual spring kit. “Because the LS3 has the bigger valves in the factory heads, we leave most of that alone; that’s the beauty of these engines,” says Damo.

3 Photos: Cheryl Poulson & Jacqui Dean

The 8/71 Blower Shop party-starter sits on a matching Blower Shop manifold, with a Enderle Bird hat converted to a barn-door type for a sweet old-school look that was so important to the customer. And a big part of that is the BG-designed mechanical injection set-up.

“The fuel system is done in-house, and it’s a methanol system with a custom scroll and custom jetting to run the E85,” Damo explains. “The mechanically injected E85 is something I have been doing quite a bit lately. There’s no electronic brain, as the EFI complicates it with fuel rails and injectors. This has a mechanical fuel pump mounted off the front of the engine on a Joe Blo bracket, with a ball valve up top, and that’s the fuel system.