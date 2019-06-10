Big-block Torana LH + 1972 Ford Fairmont + Holden HK Monaro - Reader's Rockets



Steve Ryan

1975 Holden LH Torana

“I HAVE owned my Torana since I was 16 years old – 23 years now! When I bought the car it was Candy Apple Red with a 202 and Aussie four-speed. I rebuilt it with a 253 and flare kit ready for my P-plates; it only required painting. Then I decided to go to a 427ci big-block Chev with a 6/71 blower, Dart Pro 1 heads, 9.8:1 comp, solid-roller cam, SRP pistons, Total Seal rings, Scat rods and a steel crank.

It runs on pump 98 and makes 900hp at the flywheel. Behind the mill is a Powerglide and a sheet-metal nine-inch with a 4.11:1 full-spool Strange centre. It’s mini-tubbed with coil-over shocks. Brakes are VT Commodore on the front and VN discs on the rear.

It’s a regularly driven streeter to car shows, and has been used at Powercruise. Massive thanks to my wife Nadine for support over the years.” Photos: Steve Kelly

John Jelincic

1972 Ford Fairmont

“MY FAIRMONT was bought in Queensland for $1850 as a rolling shell painted Monza Red. In my 27 years of ownership it’s had a lot of changes, as for most of that time it was driven daily as the second family car, with baby seats in the back. It’s now painted Kingfisher Blue and black, with a fibreglass reverse-cowl bonnet from Alfa Motorsport.

Paint and panel is not the greatest, but it’s okay from 20 feet away! Up front is a 408 Cleveland stroker with more than 500hp, built by Kris Hodges of Summernats fame. Driveline is a C4 with a 3500rpm stall running to a 3.89:1-geared nine-inch. Wheels are 17-inch American Racing Torq Thrusts, running M&H tyres for the drags or 335 Michelins for the street. I have taken the car to the drags a few times, with a best of 11.7 seconds – quite good considering how mild the engine is and the fact that having no traction bars creates a problem on take-off. I would love a new paintjob, but it doesn’t make it go any faster, so my future plans would include a change of wheels and brakes and more power so I can compete in Drag Challenge at some point.”



Scott Austin

1968 HK Holden Monaro

“I HAVE owned this car for 28 years and just completed its latest full rebuild. It was an original two-owner car with only 39,000 miles on the clock when I got it. The Monaro now features a 350 Chev small-block that has been bored 40thou, blueprinted and balanced, with a 600 Holley on top.

Gearbox is a two-speed Powerglide with a 3500rpm stall, running back to a 10-bolt Salisbury diff with 3.55:1 gears. The paint is Holden Sting Red and gloss black, and the interior has been custom trimmed in beige vinyl, with all uncovered surfaces painted to match for a cleaner, more modern look.

Other features include deleted fuel filler, boot lock and wipers. The engine bay and undercarriage have been smoothed, and the car has been lowered over old-school Dragway wheels.”