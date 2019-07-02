I GOT HULKKK in 2007 off my mate Nigel’s [AAA Towing Geelong] scrap metal truck — I swapped him a couple of old car bodies. I built the car for my eldest son, Graydon, who’s eight. He’ll have fun when he turns 18!

It’s an Oasis Green 1969 HT Holden Kingswood. It was pretty straight — I’ve only had to replace the spare wheel well and rear beaver panel. The rest was surface rust, so I just sanded it back and resprayed it. The interior is standard Isis Green and I’ve left it as-is, except for a racing harness.

I went with a 253 because it cost me nothing. The engine is 60thou over, with pre-pollution L34-spec heads from an HZ ute I bought for $300, twin TO4/E Garrett copy turbos and a 600 Holley on top of an Edelbrock Performer manifold. It also runs a 30hp wet shot of nitrous.

We kept the column-shift Trimatic auto and fitted a twin-ring stainless steel servo piston and shift kit. Underneath there’s a UC Torana diff with 3.9 gears which lets the 225x15s fit under the rear guards nicely. I did all the work at home in the garage and I was able to stay at home and be Dad for the whole build, to my wife’s delight — not!

At the start I had some difficulties with it blowing out the head gaskets when I had it on 15lb boost so I put head studs and multi-layer gaskets on it and now it runs 10lb boost.

The most expensive parts of the whole build were the exhaust manifolds, which cost $800, but most other parts came from scrapped cars. It cost me $300 to paint the car as I got the paint from a mate at Endurance Paints at cost price and I sprayed it myself.

THE DAMAGE:

Costs (in 2011)

Car: Free swap

Engine $500

Trimatic: $300

Paint: $300

NOS kit: $200

Turbos & exhaust manifolds: $1300

Wheels & tyres: $500

UC Torana diff: $100

Parts cars: $2000

Hours: It'll never be finished

TOTAL: $5200

Credits

Selling bits off parts cars: $2000

GRAND TOTAL: $3200

