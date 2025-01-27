Ford’s Dream Maker: Sriram Pakkam

For a man clearly in possession of a gigantic and obscenely powerful brain, Sriram Pakkam sure seems like a normal bloke. No ego, no fancy designer clothes, no pretensions of any kind, actually. He could be any petrolhead, just one with a superhuman knowledge of aerodynamics and blessed with an especially warm and easy-going manner. Oh, and a clunky-looking leg brace. “Oh yeah,” he laughs, pointing to his knee when we catch up in the paddock of a Formula 1 race. “After we ran the Supervan at Bathurst, I went over to Austria for some work stuff with Red Bull and I wanted to have my first go at skiing...” 8 We can learn a few things from that sentence. Firstly, Sriram’s skiing technique clearly needs some work. And secondly, he’s not only part of the unhinged 1050kW Ford Supervan project, which set a new lap record at Mount Panorama earlier this year with Le Mans legend Romain Dumas at the wheel, but he’s also involved with Ford’s upcoming partnership with Red Bull Racing which will see the Blue Oval return to Formula 1 in 2026.

Actually scrap that – he’s the engineering head of both projects. “Officially my title is ‘Senior manager F1 and EV demonstrators’,” says Sriram a little bashfully, as though painfully aware of how far-fetched that sounds. “It’s a very cool gig. I mean, I couldn’t have made up a job that’s this cool. I would have been happy with just the F1 portion, so yeah, it’s awesome!” News Ford continues SuperVan tradition with 1050kW van on show at Bathurst More than a silly fast van, Ford’s SuperVan is a testbed for contemporary technology – and this one’s all-electric 18 Jan 2024 As if heading up Ford’s two most exciting projects wasn’t enough – we’d wager Sriram’s job is what most petrolheads would consider a dream gig – his impressive CV also includes stints in NASCAR, Indycar and then in helping build Ford’s GT program, with the impossibly low and wedgy Ford GT GT3, before turning his hand to engineering Scott McLaughlin’s all-conquering Gen 2 Mustang Supercar. That Mustang was so successful, and its aero secrets so complex and difficult to copy, that it’s not a stretch to think of Sriram as Supercars’ equivalent of Adrian Newey, at least for that period. And the most shocking thing? He’s only 35. So how does a boy from Hyderabad end up with one of the most sought-after roles in motoring? Well, like almost everything Sriram does, he viewed his career with an end goal in mind and then used a systematic approach to reverse engineer things from there.

“I was born in India and I was always a car fan,” he tells us. “I don’t know where it came from but I just grew up loving cars. I had a bunch of Hot Wheels, posters of Senna, Schumacher, you name it. But initially the love was in terms of automotive engineering, not so much racing. It was all about hyper cars. I grew up reading about the Holy Trinity, right? Porsche Carrera GT, Ferrari Enzo, and the McLaren SLR, those were the big three at the time. I used to watch F1 and I was into it, but I never thought I could be working in it. Like it just never occurred to me...” A trip to his first Singapore Grand Prix changed all that. As well as being blown away by the speed and noise of the cars, it was seeing the action in pitlane and the camaraderie between the mechanics that really hooked him. 8 “I was just standing there absorbing it all, and I went: ‘This is what I want to be a part of’,” he says. “So that’s when I pivoted from automotive engineering to really wanting to be part of motor racing. And from there it was a logical step of: okay, if you want to do motor racing, what skills do you need? So I started reading up on that and aerodynamics was the biggest differentiator you could have, by far.”

That led him to study aerospace engineering and after initially struggling with the heavy maths, he soon became fluent in the language of physics, which is something he says helped open a lot of doors. “That got me my first job with Pratt Miller, which is a huge racing team in the US that races Indycar and NASCAR,” Sriram says. 8 And it’s here we reach the first key distinction in Sriram’s career. By now he was playing a leading aero role in NASCAR and Indycar, but rather than continuing to specialise and create his own niche, Sriram made the conscious decision to step back and to broaden his skillset.

It’s a move that’s paid dividends. “I wasn’t interested in becoming an expert in just one tool,” he recalls, showing a glimpse of the intellect behind the ambition. “The real kicker is putting all those things together and understanding the whole project. That’s when you start making a real difference. Otherwise you’re just a person who is using a tool set and generating results.” Life is all about timing and while Pratt Miller was effectively the racing arm of General Motors, The General’s age old rival, Ford, was gearing up for its first serious foray back into motorsport in years. 8 “So I was getting all of this broad aero experience and started leading aero programs, and at the same time Ford started to get massively into its GT program,” Sriram recalls. “This would have been around 2014-15 and they wanted to run all of their racing in house.”

A call from Ford soon followed, with Sriram’s unique skill set making him a hot commodity. “And that’s when I got to do all these super-cool projects like Gen 2 Supercar, WRC and the Ford GT.” Once again, though, it’s not long before Sriram’s freakish ability to take a broader, more strategic view, rises to the surface. One of the key attractions to Ford’s racing program was the Blue Oval’s desire to link its motorsport efforts with its road cars. And not in a simplistic ‘win on Sunday, sell on Monday’ marketing way, but rather a meaningful technology transfer, which is something Sriram took very seriously. 8 “If you want to be a chief engineer, you’ve got to go back into the production world and learn everything about production vehicles,” he says matter of factly, as though becoming an expert in a field most spend an entire life pursuing is as simple as taking on a new project at university. “So I went off and did vehicle strategy and product planning, which teaches you about ‘okay, you have a blank sheet of paper. How would you create a vehicle? Yeah, where do you start?’ That process was, again, hugely illuminating.”

It’s here Sriram also broadened his understanding of electric vehicles, which in early 2020-21 was really starting to ramp up for Ford. And perhaps more importantly, he was also working alongside other former Ford racing colleagues, with Ford’s conscious decision to use its motorsport people in the production side of the business, creating a fast-moving, success-driven culture. “It’s the people that make the difference, right?” reflects Sriram. “We work in a motorsport-centric way, which is we move really fast and we get things done. Ford wanted to infuse that in the broader product development side.” 8 It wasn’t long before Sriram’s particular expertise in aerodynamics, motorsport and EV powertrains saw another door open, however.

Whispers that Ford might be joining Formula 1 began to circulate and once the deal with Red Bull was announced in February 2023, Ford’s global director for motorsport, Mark Rushbrook, sought Sriram out. “He was like ‘hey, this is a cool opportunity. I need someone to come back to the program’,” Sriram says, a disbelieving laugh in his voice. “And at the same time Ford needed someone with a connection to EVs and the knowledge of how EVs are engineered to really kick off this demonstrator program and to take it to the next level.” News VIDEO: Red Bull blasts through an F1 pit stop in total darkness Servicing an F1 car in under 2.0 seconds is such a doddle, Red Bull decided to turn out the lights… 15 Dec 2023 In that regard, the EV demonstrators have been a roaring success. Aside from setting lap records at Bathurst, the Supervan took class honours at Pikes Peak in 2023 before morphing into the even more outlandish Ford Supertruck which set the fastest time overall at this year’s event. But while the bewinged and hugely powerful EV demonstrators have captured attention around the globe, Sriram is at pains to explain the program brings big benefits for Ford’s production cars.

“It’s not a sporadic thing,” he says. “It’s a deliberate and well-designed effort to showcase our technology and transfer some of it back into the product development side. A lot of motorsport departments are very separate, you don’t see that tech transfer. You have to be very deliberate about it.” It’s a similar approach Ford and Sriram are taking to the brand’s return to F1, which is ushering in a major powertrain regulation change in 2026. 8 Far from being a sticker deal, which F1 is famous for, Sriram’s team is already well advanced in designing Red Bull Racing’s new powertrain which, while still based around a 1.6-litre turbo engine, will have a greater reliance than ever on electricity.