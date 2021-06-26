Jeff Briffa's Holden 355 stroker-powered VL Calais - flashback

WHEN Jeff Briffa’s radical VL Commodore exploded off the July/August 1999 cover of Street Machine, it was a revelation, demonstrating that it was possible to turn a late-model car into a head-turning showstopper.

First published in the May 2021 issue of Street Machine

Keep in mind that the VL was still a comparatively new car back then; Jeff’s 1986 V8 Calais was only 13 years old. Sure, others had built Commodores by the late 90s – Anthony Fabris’s screaming, Horsepower Heroes-winning Walkinshaw comes to mind – but what set Jeff’s car apart was the show-quality level of detail involved. This was a groundbreaking achievement on such a new car.

14 While it is a genuine 304ci V8 Calais, it’s not a genuine Walkinshaw, although the bodykit was donated by a genuine Walky that had been T-boned. Jeff also added a pair of Aero guards to the A-pillars. Photos: Tony Rabbitte

Jeff is a spray painter by trade, which explains why the body and paint were easily the Commodore’s most eye-catching feature. If you’re thinking the colour is HSV Tiger Mica, you’d be mistaken – Jeff painted his VL prior to the release of that iconic hue. It’s actually Saffron Pearl – a Volvo colour, of all things.

Another standout feature was the engine bay. With masses of wiring and hoses, 90s EFI bays tended to be something of an eyesore. Not so this VL. It was completely de-cluttered and all the factory lumps and bumps in the sheet metal were smoothed out, while a plethora of beautifully polished alloy parts contrasted nicely against the gold. Quite simply, this VL’s engine bay was stunning, and really set the standard for all Commodore bays that followed.

The engine itself wasn’t only about show-winning looks, though; it also had plenty of mumbo. It was a stout 355 stroker screwed together by ProFlo Performance and filled with top-shelf parts. Taking pride of place was an SS Group A twin-throttlebody intake, which has since become a highly collectible piece of Aussie muscle car history. Back in the 90s, though, it was simply one of the best performance pieces available. With the original 304 V8 being carby-fed, switching to the EFI intake required the fitment of an aftermarket EMS computer to control fuel metering.

More than 500 flywheel horses made their way rearwards via a T5 five-speed and nine-inch diff.

14 Jeff’s VL was one of the first to get a near-stock Commodore engine bay looking so sanitary. It’s all there and it all works as it’s supposed to – just way neater and far better detailed

Rounding out the exterior was a ground-scraping ride height and a set of iconic 18x8.5 BBS RK one-piece wheels.