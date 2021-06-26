Subscribe
Jeff Briffa's Holden 355 stroker-powered VL Calais - flashback

Jerff Briffa ruled the street machine roost in the late 90s with his immaculate, groundbreaking VL Calais

26 Jun 2021
Craig Parker
Jeff Briffa's VL Calais
Gallery14

WHEN Jeff Briffa’s radical VL Commodore exploded off the July/August 1999 cover of Street Machine, it was a revelation, demonstrating that it was possible to turn a late-model car into a head-turning showstopper.

First published in the May 2021 issue of Street Machine

Keep in mind that the VL was still a comparatively new car back then; Jeff’s 1986 V8 Calais was only 13 years old. Sure, others had built Commodores by the late 90s – Anthony Fabris’s screaming, Horsepower Heroes-winning Walkinshaw comes to mind – but what set Jeff’s car apart was the show-quality level of detail involved. This was a groundbreaking achievement on such a new car.

Street Machine Features Jeff Briffa Vl Calais Onroad B
14
While it is a genuine 304ci V8 Calais, it’s not a genuine Walkinshaw, although the bodykit was donated by a genuine Walky that had been T-boned. Jeff also added a pair of Aero guards to the A-pillars. Photos: Tony Rabbitte

Jeff is a spray painter by trade, which explains why the body and paint were easily the Commodore’s most eye-catching feature. If you’re thinking the colour is HSV Tiger Mica, you’d be mistaken – Jeff painted his VL prior to the release of that iconic hue. It’s actually Saffron Pearl – a Volvo colour, of all things.

Another standout feature was the engine bay. With masses of wiring and hoses, 90s EFI bays tended to be something of an eyesore. Not so this VL. It was completely de-cluttered and all the factory lumps and bumps in the sheet metal were smoothed out, while a plethora of beautifully polished alloy parts contrasted nicely against the gold. Quite simply, this VL’s engine bay was stunning, and really set the standard for all Commodore bays that followed.

MORE Twin-turbo 440-cube 1986 HDT VL LE Calais
Street Machine Features Jeff Briffa Vl Calais Front B
14

The engine itself wasn’t only about show-winning looks, though; it also had plenty of mumbo. It was a stout 355 stroker screwed together by ProFlo Performance and filled with top-shelf parts. Taking pride of place was an SS Group A twin-throttlebody intake, which has since become a highly collectible piece of Aussie muscle car history. Back in the 90s, though, it was simply one of the best performance pieces available. With the original 304 V8 being carby-fed, switching to the EFI intake required the fitment of an aftermarket EMS computer to control fuel metering.

More than 500 flywheel horses made their way rearwards via a T5 five-speed and nine-inch diff.

MORE Blown LQ9-powered 1986 Holden VL Calais
Street Machine Features Jeff Briffa Vl Calais Engine Bay 2 B
14
Jeff’s VL was one of the first to get a near-stock Commodore engine bay looking so sanitary. It’s all there and it all works as it’s supposed to – just way neater and far better detailed

Rounding out the exterior was a ground-scraping ride height and a set of iconic 18x8.5 BBS RK one-piece wheels.

On the inside, Master Trim gave the VL the full leather treatment, including the Recaro front buckets, re-bolstered rear seat, custom door trims and fully trimmed boot.

Another 90s stalwart was a monster stereo, and Jeff’s Calais didn’t disappoint in this regard, packing a Pioneer CD/tuner, Soundstream and Orion amps and a pair of 12-inch subwoofers.

MORE 700rwhp turbo LS3-powered VL Calais - VMENTL
Street Machine Features Jeff Briffa Vl Calais Interior B
14
Interior-wise, this VL could hold its own with any of the top show cars of the late 90s. The leather trim was very classy and beautifully stitched, while the Recaro buckets were on everybody’s wishlist at the time

In its day, there were few Commodores that could match Jeff’s VL for neck-snapping appeal, and it was one of the first full ground-up builds. Best of all, it still looks a million dollars, and is now owned by one of Jeff’s mates. In fact, Jeff’s business, Briffa Customs, recently gave it a freshen-up to address a few minor stone chips, scratches and door dings. While the car is essentially still the same, a set of mini-tubs have been added in preparation for larger-diameter wheels and fatter rubber. It will soon be back on Sydney’s streets, turning just as many heads as it did back in 1999.

Street Machine Features Jeff Briffa Ht Gts 2
14

PASSION PLAY

DESPITE selling the VL more than 10 years ago, Jeff has retained his hot-car passion. Through his business, Briffa Customs, he’s been involved in a number of show-winning machines and magazine cover cars.

His own VE GTS made the Summernats Top 60 Hall three years in a row, as well as taking out Top Custom Interior (Trimming) at ’Nats 28.

This was followed by an immaculate, blown HT GTS (above) that came third in the Street Tuff category at Summernats 32. Not happy to rest on his laurels, Jeff’s nearly finished overhauling the HT; it now has a much angrier persona.

Street Machine Features Jeff Briffa
14

JEFF BRIFFA
1986 HOLDEN VL CALAIS

Colour: Saffron Pearl

ENGINE
Type: 355ci Holden stroker V8
Crank: Harrop
Heads: Ported Group A
Intake: SS Group A twin-throttlebody

DRIVELINE
Gearbox: T5 five-speed
Diff: 9in, mini-spool, 3.9:1 gears, 31-spline axles

WHEELS & TYRES
Rims: BBS RK one-piece 18x8.5 (f & r)
Rubber: Falken 235/40R18 (f & r)

 

Craig Parker
Journalist
Tony Rabbitte
Tony Rabbitte

