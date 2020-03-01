Have you heard of Mansory? If you haven’t you’re about to have some strong reactions to images of modified cars. Consider this a content warning.

Since the start of March, Mansory has revealed five builds, all modifications of cars you could consider rather extravagant even on their own. Maybe you could give one a pass as a bit of a ‘sleeper,’ you’ll know which one we mean.

But what Mansory does is looks at these cars and, apparently, thinks “how could this be more ostentatious?” before then proceeding to carry that out in the form of visual modification.

Before writing this article, we ran a casual poll for each of the cars on our Instagram story, and we’ll add the results below.

Mansory’s Lamborghini Urus

The twin-turbo V8-powered Urus was already bumptious, so adding a wing, massive aggro wheels, and a glut of lines and vents was hardly necessary.

At least that’s what 81 per cent of voters on MOTOR’s Instagram thought, making it the most disliked of Mansory’s five creations we’re covering here. Why not start with the bottom of the barrel?

All of the carbon fibre parts here are available with or without clear coat, but we wish we could clear our memories after seeing that interior.

Mansory’s Audi RS6

We were surprised to see that 77 per cent of MOTOR’s voting IG followers actually liked the RS6 with Mansory’s mods, but we can see why after the last… creation.

While the RS6 is normally a sleeper-type performance car, preying on unsuspecting drivers thanks to its twin-turbo V8, here it’s seen in the hostile guise Mansory saw fit to bestow it.

While we can abide the exterior treatment, some of its interior elements leave much to be desired.

Mansory Bentley Continental GTC V8

In response to this particular build, MOTOR’s long-time driver of choice Warren Luff used the phrase ‘Gold Coast-spec’, and that sums it up pretty well, we reckon.

All up, 74 per cent of our followers who voted aren’t into it, likely thanks to the very visible interior colour choice. That or the wing- lose that and choose a darker colour for the upholstery and maybe we’ve got something to work with.

Mansory Rolls Royce Cullinan

The Cullinan draw a bit of flak upon its reveal for ‘going against the RR ethos’ or for bowing to the SUV trend, but it makes logical sense for Rolls Royce to offer a product its customers will actually buy.

Mansory, on the other hand, has created a product which 79 per cent of our voting audience can’t see themselves in.

The lowered and widened ‘high-riding car’ (Rolls’ way around calling it an SUV is suddenly redundant) features carbon panelling pretty much all over, doors aside, and an interior that rivals that of the previously discussed Urus in terms of immoderation.

Mansory Mercedes-AMG G63 pick-up

The most divisive of the Mansory cars we had out followers vote on, the ‘Star Trooper Pickup Edition’ saw a 57/43 split… but not in favour of the overcooked G.

In urban camo, with a tray in ‘forged carbon fibre’, and wheels that look as far from offroad-friendly as we can imagine, the G63 worked by Mansory looks… well, pretty much what you’d expect a modified G-Wagon to look like in the hands of someone with an abundance of wealth and unchecked imagination.

But inside, the red glow from its roof lining lights and the odd upholstery (also in camo) seem a little overdone.

So, what do you think of Mansory? Dream or meme? Let us know in the comments below!