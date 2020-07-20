Mark Linnertson’s 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle

“I’VE always been into muscle cars. I had a ’72 Nova with a ProCharged 565ci, which was a wild car, but it was ’caged and too aggressive for the street. So I sold it and started looking for something else.

“I bought the Chevelle from the States in the middle of last year. I found it was going to be cheaper to import one than buy one over here with the way prices are locally, and I had a mate of mine who has done it a lot help me through the process. The ad the previous owner made only had some really bad photos, and I got sent a video filmed on a potato, but I knew the driveline was solid.

“It was a pretty honest car, and other than a few cosmetic changes, it’s as it was when it arrived. It has had a closed-door respray at some stage and the paint isn’t amazing, but it’s good enough for now.

“It runs a Reher-Morrison 540ci big-block Chev with Reher-Morrison CNC-ported Brodix Big Brodie heads, Dart intake, 1050 Dominator carb and Lemons Headers with a twin four-inch system. I haven’t played around with it much other than messing around with the carby and little things like that, and I’d say it’d have to be making around 800hp at the flywheel as it is now.

“The B&M Pro Ratchet shifter works a Coan Racing Turbo 400 with a 3500rpm stall, and out back there’s a Ford nine-inch diff with 4.11 gears. The car sits on Weld Full Throttle 17x4.5 front wheels and Enemies Everywhere bead-locked 15x10 Weld V-Series rears wearing 275 radials. It went 6.80@102mph in eighth-mile Kenda radial racing.

“Future plans include getting to all the Queensland Kenda radial events, having a crack at Street Machine Drag Challenge, and just loading the family up for some cruising and night meets around the Gold Coast and Brisbane. It’s great to cruise around in, and we usually get it out once every second weekend for a run with my three-year-old son. Maybe one day I’ll throw some spray on it, but it’s at that point right now where if I go any faster I’ll need to ’cage it. I’ll also probably change the diff gears to a 3.7:1s to make it better both on the street and the quarter-mile.”

