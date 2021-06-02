Subscribe
Features

Which car should I buy? Mazda MX-5 GT RS v Subaru BRZ

Shaun wants a fun lightweight driver's car, does he grab a current MX-5 or wait for the new BRZ?

2 Jun 2021
Andy Enright
Siteassets Authors Andy Enright
Which car should I buy? MX-5 v BRZ
Gallery4

I’VE HAD MY HEART SET ON THE NEW SUBARU BRZ FOR A LITTLE WHILE NOW, BUT MY HEAD HAS BEEN TURNED BY THE GT RS VERSION OF THE CURRENT MX-5. SHOULD I NAB ONE OF THESE NOW OR LAY DOWN A DEPOSIT FOR THE FORTHCOMING BRZ?
-SHAUN B

We ARE YET to get a pedal in the new 2.4-litre Subaru BRZ, so unfortunately we can’t dispense any sage advice on which is the superior driver’s car. However, we do know that the new BRZ will out-muscle Mazda’s firmer and fitter MX-5 GT RS, enjoying a 27 per cent power advantage and a 22 per cent torque bump over the roadster from Hiroshima.

v2021 subaru brz
4

Given that the Subaru weighs 25 per cent more, there’s not going to be a huge amount between them in terms of outright pace. One thing we do know is that the MX-5 GT RS is getting expensive. With typical options and on-roads, that’s going to be a $52K+ car.

And I’m guessing that if you were looking at a BRZ, the attraction of the Mazda’s soft-top may not carry a great deal of equity for you. Of course, plan B may well be to try to negotiate a run-out deal on a 2.0-litre BRZ tS, which you could well pick up for somewhere around $40K, as only 407 examples of the BRZ were shifted last year, so it can be a sticky fixture in showrooms.

2021 Mazda MX-5 GT RS Review
4

You’ll always run the risk of rampant FOMO if you ever park your posterior in the new car, though. Given the buzz around the new FA24 engine in the BRZ and how it fills the old car’s notorious midrange torque hole, we’d be tempted to get a deposit down on the Subie.

The ND MX-5 is six years old now and while it has worn those years well, there’s no doubt the new BRZ, with its big customisable instrument panel and slick touchscreen is going to feel a whole lot more modern. Chances are it’ll drive pretty well too, if Tetsuya Tada still has his say.- AE

2021 Subaru BRZ revealed
4
MORE All Mazda MX-5 stories
MORE All Subaru BRZ stories

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Motor magazine

Subscribe to MOTOR and save up to 49%
The world's most thrilling performance car magazine. Delivered to your door each month.

Subscribe

 

NEWS

Opinion: Don't keep your first car
News

Opinion: Why you shouldn't keep your first car

An old car may make zero economic sense but, to Dan, it makes perfect emotional sense

29 May 2021
Dan Gardner
Andy Enright
Editor
MOTOR's editor brings over 20 years of experience to the hot seat. Originally based in Europe, Enright has notched up over 1000 laps of the Nordschlife without bending anything and has an enviable contact book. Remains utterly befuddled by fine dining options.
Siteassets Authors Andy Enright

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.