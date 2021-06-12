THE epic, American-style pro touring ’69 Camaro you see here began its journey from tired RS to corner-carving masterpiece thanks to the intervention of owner David’s long-suffering family.

First published in the April 2021 issue of Street Machine

“I have always liked Camaros, and had been looking at them online for ages,” David begins. “My son Zac was around eight at the time and went off his brain at me saying I’ll never get one of these cars. My wife Frances was also quite tired of me talking about Camaros and searching for them every night. She ended up looking at my browsing history on Carsales, and organised my workshop mechanic to go look at this car.” Dave’s family then bought the Camaro for his 40th birthday!

25 Photos: Ben Hosking

With his dream car finally in his possession, Dave had firm plans for its future. “I always wanted to build a pro tourer,” he says. “I used to read a Camaro-specific magazine and followed pro touring legends like Mark Stielow and Mary Pozzi. It’s fun to see show cars prepped to the nth degree, but I wanted a high-end street car, a car to be used.”

Having already gifted him the ’Maro, Dave’s wife Frances, son Zac and daughter Bianca backed that up in 2018 by surprising him with an epic, quad-cam,7.0-litre Mercury Racing SB4 V8 for Christmas! Due to factory F-body pony cars having the rigidity of wet spaghetti, Dave also hit up Art Morrison in the USA for chassis connectors, an independent rear end and an upgraded front clip, plus huge 14-inch Wilwood brakes and Forgeline GA3C wheels.

25 The low-profile carbonfibre spoiler on the Camaro’s pert rear end comes from Kindig It Design and had bulk hours put into it. “It was originally left full-carbon, but that didn’t quite work visually, so we spent a lot of time painting parts of it,” says Matt Ellard. “The RS front spoiler is actually ABS plastic, but it has been hydrodipped to look carbon”

Now Dave had all the hardware that America’s top pro tourers run, but finding a shop to turn the parts into a righteous ride proved tough at first. “I had the car at a shop for six months, but it hadn’t even been touched after that time, so I finally got hold of them and went and collected it,” he sighs. “Image Conversions is only five minutes away from where I work, so Matt and Mick came and had a look. Matt, Mick and Paul were very, very good to work with. They hooked in and got the job done so quickly; it’s only been a year-and-a-half since it went to their shop!”

25 The epic Forgeline GA3C 19x10 and 20x12 wheels are a staple of pro touring Camaros in the USA, with super-strong and light construction. Dave’s are wrapped in mega-sticky Michelin Pilot Super Sport 275/35R19 and 305/30R20 tyres. They hide top-spec 14.25in Wilwood Aero6 (front) and Aero4 (rear) disc brakes

Image Conversions is a family business that started out building stretch limos, but these days Matt and Mick Ellard have been growing the company’s reputation for constructing beautifully finished cars that can have the wheels driven off them – like Daniel Wickman’s Barra XM Falcon from the cover of our December 2020 issue. And the exotic powerplant that Dave had ready for the Camaro got the Ellard brothers enthused.

25 The Art Morrison front end uses C6/C7-generation Corvette control arms, a Flaming River rack-and-pinion steering set-up and JRi alloy double-adjustable coil-overs, while the rear end employs an Art Morrison-made cradle and arms to house a heavy-duty Dana 60 independent centre

“We were keen to get started on David’s Camaro because the Mercury Racing engine excited us,” says Mick Ellard. “We read into the specs and thought this car would be an animal; plus being the first car in Australia with the SB4 engine was pretty cool.”