WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

Ray Heidrich's Holden VK Commodore

24 Apr 2021 Features

Ray Heidrich's L98-powered Holden VK Commodore

Ray Heidrich has had his VK Commodore since he was 14 years old

“MY VK pretty much started my interest in cars. My old man bought me this when I was 14 for $200. It was a bog-stock Executive SL with a 202 and Trimatic, completely original and clean.

First published in the January 2021 issue of Street Machine. Photos: Ben Hosking

Holden VK Commodore

Over a few years, before I had my licence, I taught myself how to work on it. I pulled things apart and modified the engine a little. I had it on the road for a few years until the engine started using more oil than fuel, and then it sat in my parents’ shed for a couple of years.

Holden VK Commodore engine bay

I was just going to respray the engine bay and chuck an injected 5.0-litre in to get it back on the road, but at the time the LS-swap craze was starting to take off, so I picked up an L98 and T56 ’box from a wreckers, gave the engine a freshen-up and built a VL diff with 31-spline axles and fresh LSD. I then decided I wanted to do an Asteroid Silver SS replica, but in the end I went completely left-field and went for a Calais look with Mercedes and BMW colours.

Holden VK Commodore engine bay

It was a complete garage build over about seven years, and only left home for paint, exhaust and trim. I already had a complete Scheel interior to go in, but eventually I decided on a more modern look with VY Maloo front seats and ClubSport rear seat.

Holden VK Commodore interior

The trimmer built the centre console and trimmed everything in black with diamond-stitch inserts. I had the car on the road for not even a year before I had the itch again, and decided on a 2300 Magnuson Heartbeat supercharger kit to suit a VE SS. With an LS9 cam and a safe tune, Corey from Coretuned got just shy of 390kW (523hp) from it on about 9psi.” 

 Holden VK Commodore interior

 

Subscribe to Street Machine magazine

Subscribe to Street Machine and save up to 39%
Street Machine is the bible of Aussie modified auto culture, celebrating wild muscle cars, customs and hot rods – and the incredible humans who create them.

Subscribe

 

You might also like...

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. News

  2. Features

1 / 16