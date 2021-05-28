CHRIS BROOKES

LC TORANA

“I PURCHASED my LC Torana in 2016 after learning that my mum’s cousin, Sandra Bennett, raced an LC at Bathurst with Christine Cole in 1970 in an all-female team for HDT, finishing 13th (the highest-placed HDT car).

It has been painted Voodoo Blue, and I have replaced the wheels with 15-inch Dragways. I’ve modified the 186 with a fully ported high-compression head, bigger cam, triple 1¾-inch SU carburettors, electronic ignition and a larger exhaust. The interior has been updated with Auto Meter gauges in the original fascia and front seats from a 2000s Subaru Liberty, all covered with custom trim by Trims By Shaun.

I am currently installing a Celica five-speed, Truetrac diff and new 28-spline billet axles. It’s a great car to cruise, with enough grunt to enjoy but not get me into trouble. I do about 5000km a year and get itchy feet if it’s not out every weekend.” Photos: Joshua Lackey & Chris Brookes

DEBORAH MITCHELL

2013 VF COMMODORE SS-V W310

“HERE is my pride and joy, ‘V’. My husband gave her to me on our fourth wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day last year. V is my first V8, and I feel like a queen every single time I drive her. So far, we’ve given her a new bonnet, new Maloo sideskirts, front lip armour, Vertini wheels with staggered Falken tyres and new tail-lights. We’re planning on adding a lumpy cam and a supercharger in her near future.”

BJORN JORGENSEN

HT MONARO

“HERE’s my HT Monaro, built in Cairns over about 10 years. The car is running a 468ci big-block Chev, and the power gets to the ground via a two-speed Powerglide and a 3.9:1 Truetrac nine-inch with a sheet-metal housing. It’s making 460hp at the wheels. It features Wilwood brakes and rack-and-pinion steering. Inside are VE SS seats retrimmed in red leather to match the rest of the interior. It’s just a fun car to drive on a Sunday or take to the drags; it runs an 11-second quarter-mile.”

RAY O’BRIEN

HQ HOLDEN UTE

“MY 1973 HQ ute started off as my everyday work vehicle. I patched it up here and there, and eventually pulled it down for a full rebuild, resulting in it becoming a weekend cruiser. I’ve been in the auto industry for over 30 years, so I did the paint and panelwork and a lot of the customisation on the ute myself. It’s running a 308 and Turbo 400 combo, which makes for a great cruiser.”

KURT RODGERS

XB FALCON PANEL VAN

“I’VE owned my van for nearly 11 years, and have done everything myself except for the body and paintwork. It has a warm, four-bolt main 351 Cleveland with 4V heads, backed by a T5 manual and XH XR8 LSD with 3.27:1 gears. It is super fun to drive; it sounds like a 351 should and I always get a thumbs-up whenever I take it out. I don’t ever plan on selling it.”

STUART FARRELL

1966 FORD MUSTANG

“I INHERITED this Mustang from my father. The car was bought by him when it was about 12 months old, sold originally from Hastings Deering in Lidcombe. My father drove it until 1976, when it was parked up until 2016. The car had 29,000 original miles and was restored with all the original running gear, and 12 months ago the engine was replaced with a Mansweto-built 347 with all the good gear including ICE ignition inside the original dizzy. Trans is now a Stage 2 C4 with a 4000rpm converter, running back to the original diff fitted with LSD and 31-spline axles. Special thanks to Darren Bonnici and Jason Mansweto.”

GRANT MEDBURY

EH HOLDEN PREMIER

“HERE is my EH Premier that I bought in 1977 for $1500 with 13,000 miles on the clock. The 179 and Hydramatic are long gone, replaced by a modified 186 and Toyota four-speed ’box. The engine has been bored out to 192ci, with a Yella Terra head, roller rockers and Crow cam, lifters and pushrods, and topped by triple SUs. The car also has a disc-brake front end with a Wilwood dual-circuit master cylinder.”

MIKE ROSE

1967 CHEVROLET IMPALA

“HELLO from New Zealand! Here is my ’67 Impala that I have owned for the past 21 years (I got it during my last year of high school). Before that, my uncle owned it, and before that, another uncle, who sadly passed away, so it’s been in our family for close to 40 years. My father, uncle and I did all the work ourselves aside from the interior and final paintjob. It’s running a healthy tunnel-rammed 350 Chev and TH350, and rolls on classic Tridents and Eagers. It always turns heads, and it would be an honour to grace the pages of your magazine – especially for my father and uncle.”