Subscribe
Features

Readers' rockets: LC Torana, HT Monaro, XB panel van, Chev Impala + more

We check out some cool readers' rides from the April 2021 issue of Street Machine

28 May 2021
Holden LC Torana
Gallery28

CHRIS BROOKES
LC TORANA

“I PURCHASED my LC Torana in 2016 after learning that my mum’s cousin, Sandra Bennett, raced an LC at Bathurst with Christine Cole in 1970 in an all-female team for HDT, finishing 13th (the highest-placed HDT car).

Holden LC Torana seats

It has been painted Voodoo Blue, and I have replaced the wheels with 15-inch Dragways. I’ve modified the 186 with a fully ported high-compression head, bigger cam, triple 1¾-inch SU carburettors, electronic ignition and a larger exhaust. The interior has been updated with Auto Meter gauges in the original fascia and front seats from a 2000s Subaru Liberty, all covered with custom trim by Trims By Shaun.

Holden LC Torana dash

I am currently installing a Celica five-speed, Truetrac diff and new 28-spline billet axles. It’s a great car to cruise, with enough grunt to enjoy but not get me into trouble. I do about 5000km a year and get itchy feet if it’s not out every weekend.” Photos: Joshua Lackey & Chris Brookes

Street Machine Features Holden Vf Commodore Front
28

DEBORAH MITCHELL
2013 VF COMMODORE SS-V W310

“HERE is my pride and joy, ‘V’. My husband gave her to me on our fourth wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day last year. V is my first V8, and I feel like a queen every single time I drive her. So far, we’ve given her a new bonnet, new Maloo sideskirts, front lip armour, Vertini wheels with staggered Falken tyres and new tail-lights. We’re planning on adding a lumpy cam and a supercharger in her near future.”

Street Machine Features Holden Ht Monaro 2 2705
28

BJORN JORGENSEN
HT MONARO

“HERE’s my HT Monaro, built in Cairns over about 10 years. The car is running a 468ci big-block Chev, and the power gets to the ground via a two-speed Powerglide and a 3.9:1 Truetrac nine-inch with a sheet-metal housing. It’s making 460hp at the wheels. It features Wilwood brakes and rack-and-pinion steering. Inside are VE SS seats retrimmed in red leather to match the rest of the interior. It’s just a fun car to drive on a Sunday or take to the drags; it runs an 11-second quarter-mile.”

Street Machine Features Holden Hq Ute 1 2705
28

RAY O’BRIEN
HQ HOLDEN UTE

“MY 1973 HQ ute started off as my everyday work vehicle. I patched it up here and there, and eventually pulled it down for a full rebuild, resulting in it becoming a weekend cruiser. I’ve been in the auto industry for over 30 years, so I did the paint and panelwork and a lot of the customisation on the ute myself. It’s running a 308 and Turbo 400 combo, which makes for a great cruiser.”

Street Machine Features Ford Falcon Xb 2
28

KURT RODGERS
XB FALCON PANEL VAN

“I’VE owned my van for nearly 11 years, and have done everything myself except for the body and paintwork. It has a warm, four-bolt main 351 Cleveland with 4V heads, backed by a T5 manual and XH XR8 LSD with 3.27:1 gears. It is super fun to drive; it sounds like a 351 should and I always get a thumbs-up whenever I take it out. I don’t ever plan on selling it.”

Street Machine Features Ford Mustang 2
28

STUART FARRELL
1966 FORD MUSTANG

“I INHERITED this Mustang from my father. The car was bought by him when it was about 12 months old, sold originally from Hastings Deering in Lidcombe. My father drove it until 1976, when it was parked up until 2016. The car had 29,000 original miles and was restored with all the original running gear, and 12 months ago the engine was replaced with a Mansweto-built 347 with all the good gear including ICE ignition inside the original dizzy. Trans is now a Stage 2 C4 with a 4000rpm converter, running back to the original diff fitted with LSD and 31-spline axles. Special thanks to Darren Bonnici and Jason Mansweto.”

Street Machine Features Holden Eh Engine 2
28

GRANT MEDBURY
EH HOLDEN PREMIER

“HERE is my EH Premier that I bought in 1977 for $1500 with 13,000 miles on the clock. The 179 and Hydramatic are long gone, replaced by a modified 186 and Toyota four-speed ’box. The engine has been bored out to 192ci, with a Yella Terra head, roller rockers and Crow cam, lifters and pushrods, and topped by triple SUs. The car also has a disc-brake front end with a Wilwood dual-circuit master cylinder.”

Street Machine Features Chev Impala
28

MIKE ROSE
1967 CHEVROLET IMPALA

“HELLO from New Zealand! Here is my ’67 Impala that I have owned for the past 21 years (I got it during my last year of high school). Before that, my uncle owned it, and before that, another uncle, who sadly passed away, so it’s been in our family for close to 40 years. My father, uncle and I did all the work ourselves aside from the interior and final paintjob. It’s running a healthy tunnel-rammed 350 Chev and TH350, and rolls on classic Tridents and Eagers. It always turns heads, and it would be an honour to grace the pages of your magazine – especially for my father and uncle.”

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Street Machine magazine

Subscribe to Street Machine and save up to 39%
Street Machine is the bible of Aussie modified auto culture, celebrating wild muscle cars, customs and hot rods – and the incredible humans who create them.

Subscribe

 

NEWS

Million dollar Brock VK
News

Peter Brock-owned VK Group A Commodore sells for over $1M

Check out the latest Grays auction results, including a Blue Meanie owned by Peter Brock, an RPO 83 XA Falcon GT and an ultra low-mile XE ESP Fairmont Ghia

25 May 2021
Simon Telford

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.