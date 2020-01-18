Readers' Rockets: XR Fairmont, EH Holden, HJ Kingswood, Dodge Charger + more

Simon Cini

1966 Ford XR Fairmont

“HERE is my XR Fairmont. The bare-metal, nut-and-bolt restoration took 5.5 years to complete, and it was all garage-built with the help and support of family and friends.

It features custom blue paint with a killer shine, arrow-straight bodywork, detailed undercarriage and engine bay, custom trim and 20-inch three-piece dished Simmons rims.

Power comes from an alloy-headed Cleveland backed by a C10 trans with a 3500rpm converter and a 3.7:1-geared Truetrac nine-inch diff. She makes for an awesome family cruiser with plenty of grunt.



Will Wallace

Holden HJ Kingswood

“MY KINGSWOOD runs a Vortech V27-blown Holden stroker with a Crankshaft Rebuilders billet crank, CP rods and pistons and COME Racing alloy heads – all the best parts we could buy to make this thing tough and reliable. It makes around 1000hp at the crank. The rest of the driveline includes a TH350 with a Dominator stall, and a nine-inch rear end with adjustable triangulated four-link.

We originally built the combo to go in our LJ Torana drag car, but decided we wanted to get back into a street car, and that’s how we ended up with the HJ. It turns heads, it’s different and that’s what I like about it. A huge thanks goes to my good mate Glenn Durham at G-Force Performance Centre in Newcastle for all his help putting this together.”

Dominik Stevenson

1968 Dodge Charger

“THIS is our 1968 Charger. The main photo is how she looked before we took her off the road for a restoration; the smaller pic shows what she looked like when she appeared in the 2005 movie House of Wax! She runs a worked 440 big-block topped by an 8/71 BDS blower and Demon carbs. The transmission is a modified 727 Torqueflite, running back to a Ford nine-inch with billet axles. She is an absolute handful – but great fun!”

Jacques Van Staden

2011 FPV GT Black Edition & 2016 FPV XR8 Sprint

“THESE are our Falcons. I bought the GT Black Edition brand new in 2011; it’s #112 of 125. It’s a manual with a nice 98-octane tune and makes 550hp at the wheels. The XR8 Sprint is #298 of 750, and is also a manual.

I purchased it recently from NSW, unregistered with only 43km on the clock, so it ticked all the boxes – I’ve always wanted one of the last Falcons.”

Callum Shand

Ford EL Falcon XR8

“THIS is my EL Falcon XR8 that I’ve built over the past 10 years. It’s running a five-litre Coyote with a four-litre Whipple supercharger on top.

The Darton-sleeved block is 50 per cent grout-filled and runs a Ford forged crank, Manley I-beam rods, Diamond pistons, and cams from L&M Engines in the US. The heads were ported and polished in the US too, and are fed by a port-matched Roush inlet manifold, all controlled by a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU.

A Hughes 4L80E trans and a nine-inch rear end with 35-spline axles from Final Drive round out the driveline. The engine was built by Dan Otway at Bluestreak Performance and makes just over 1000hp at the wheels on 23psi of boost – and there’s plenty more in it when I’m ready to turn it up.”

Ashley Bell

1978 Ford XC Fairmont

“I’VE owned my factory 302 XC Fairmont GXL for the past two years. When I purchased it, it was running and registered but a bit rough around the edges, so with the help of my partner Michael Stivala (owner of GSHOON – see SM, Apr ’15) it has had a massive overhaul to be customised to my liking as a tough street cruiser.

The 302 was stroked to 351ci, and the originally Pine-N-Lime exterior was resprayed custom yellow. It now has VF Commodore seats front and rear, and the car has been lowered on all-new Pedders suspension with 20x8.5 front and 20x10 rear Pro Drags.

Hoping to have it back on the road for some summer cruising this year.”

Daniel Marsh

EH Holden

“MY EH was just a roller when I purchased it six years ago; I bought it because it had little rust compared to some. It runs a worked 202 (upgraded by Nance Automotive), a heavy-duty Trimatic and a 3.08:1 BorgWarner diff from a Commodore. Pacemaker ceramic-coated headers feed a 2½-inch stainless-steel exhaust system.

It has four-wheel disc brakes with HQ stud pattern all ’round. All the chrome was completely redone, too, and every bolt has been replaced by stainless-steel ones (where possible). The paint is Poison Ivy, a 2009 Commodore colour. All the wiring was hidden by Autospark in SA.

There’s new interior upholstery by Quality Motor Trimmers, and the factory gauges have been replaced by Auto Meter items. All of this was only possible because of my understanding, loving wife.”