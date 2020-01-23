Readers' rockets: HZ wagon, VH Charger, El Camino, Torino GT plus more

Eddie Lee

HZ Holden wagon

“THIS is Wendy. She’s low and slow, running a 220hp, ex-Speedway 202 backed by a Muncie M21. Wendy has a bit of rust, but plenty of character. I love taking my kelpie to the beach in it, or just turning the key to go for a spin.”



Jarryd Just & Clare Lelean

1966 Chrysler VC Valiant

“I’VE had my VC for seven years. I built it with my dad from the ground up and we had help from a few friends along the way. It took just over a year to get it done, and the car has been to numerous events and shows around Adelaide since then, including the Classic Adelaide Rally 2019 and being on show at The Bend Motorsport Park for the very first Supercars event there.

My dad owns a 1962 Chrysler Valiant S-Series, and here you can see both our cars at the Adelaide Chrysler factory before the sign was removed.”

Manfred Wemmering

1970 Ford Torino GT

“I WANTED something cool and unusual, so l bought this Torino off a bloke 30 minutes out of Ipswich in Queensland. It runs a 351 V8, T-bar FMX auto and 3.00:1 highway gears in the diff. It handled like a boat when l bought it, so we changed the shockers and fitted electronic ignition.

I also had the boys at Bentleigh Garage fix up a few small dents and recoat it in Grabber Green with a blacked-out bonnet. Like all muscle cars, it’s a work in progress.”

Luke Southam

1977 Holden HX Premier

“I’VE owned my Prem for approximately four years. It’s factory Royal Plum in colour, but the vinyl roof has now been painted Pearl White. The interior is trimmed in all-original Chamois vinyl. The 202 was recently upgraded to a fully rebuilt 253, with a Quadrajet four-barrel, Performer manifold, Crane cam and extractors.

The exhaust is completed by a two-inch twin system, Hooker mufflers and diff dumpers. New Custom Steel Wheels from Adelaide have just been fitted: 20x8 front and 20x9 rear, with custom offsets. The rears tuck inside the untubbed guards. I love the car; it’s a reliable cruiser that looks the goods.”



Brett, Belinda & Leroy Hoston

1964 Chevrolet Bel Air

“THIS is our Chevy Bel Air, Lola. She’s a ’64 Aussie edition build by Holden. She wants to be a showgirl, but loves to cruise – up and down the coast roads and all over Canberra and southern NSW. She came with a 283, but one night on a charity run she lost all the water and was not healthy after that – hence the new motor from Rocket Industries.

It’s a 350ci Chev with alloy heads, roller rockers, roller cam, polished Air Gap manifold and a 600 Holley on top. Trans is a two-speed Powerglide. Lola has competed in a few comps and taken some silverware home.”

Ted Moore

EH Holden

“I’VE owned my EH for close to 25 years. It runs a 179 HP block with a 202 crank, Camtech cam, 12-port head, FiTech 600hp Power Adder EFI and a modified Eaton M90 supercharger.

The gearbox is a Supra five-speed with an NPC billet flywheel and clutch, while the diff is a shortened VS Commodore 28-spline LSD with 3.45:1 gears. It’s recently made 239rwhp on 13psi of boost.”

Paul Rainbow

1969 Chevrolet El Camino

“I BOUGHT my El Camino about 18 months ago. It’s powered by a 350 small-block fed by a Holley spread bore carb and breathes through a set of headers, and it’s soon to have some other performance upgrades fitted. Power is transferred through a reco TH350 transmission back to a 12-bolt rear end.

The ‘Ca-meano’ rides on a set of 17x7 and 17x8 Foose rims, and drives like a dream with its reconditioned power steering. It was an entrant at Summernats this year but didn’t make it due to the bushfires; let’s hope there’s nothing stopping us for ’Nats 34.”

Shane Heard

VH Charger

“MY CHARGER runs a built 245 Hemi six, backed by a 904 Torqueflite with Stage Two shift-kit and 3500rpm high-stall, and a nine-inch diff with 3.55:1 gears. I’ve owned the car for 15 years now, and she goes really well for a six-cylinder.”

