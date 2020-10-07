Readers' Rockets: Ford F100, Dodge Phoenix, HQ One-Tonner, AP6 Valiant wagon

Alan Anderson

1964 Ford F100

“ON A visit to Arizona in 2017, I purchased this F100 with help from my US buddy Jay Arter in Tucson.

It was an original one-owner pick-up, and although it was covered in rustic Arizona desert patina, it was pretty solid and rust free. It was shipped home in December 2017, stripped right down to a bare chassis and the work started. A Jag XJ6 front end was fitted, while an AU XR8 donated its injected 5.0-litre Windsor and four-speed BTR auto.

Underneath, there’s an XF EFI ute fuel tank and an Explorer rear?end with disc brakes and LSD. The rear inner guards have been widened three inches to allow plenty of room for larger wheels and tyres. A custom fuel filler has been fitted in the back corner of the tray, and a large old tradesman’s toolbox was rebuilt to house the battery and provide secure luggage storage, painted in a patina finish to match the rest of the truck.

The interior has custom door trims and armrests, a custom-trimmed split bench from an XF panel van and a custom suede headliner. The Dakota Digital VHX gauges sit in a home-made dash insert, and there’s also Vintage Air air con and owner-fitted power windows. The current wheels are Cragar Street Pros – 15x8 front and 15x10 rear. Having a Jag front end and lowered stance allows the truck to drive really well. Big thanks go to my mates who helped, particularly Richard Ross for the electrics and wiring, and Ben McCully.”



Leigh Wilson

HSV E3 Clubsport Tourer

“THIS is my E3 ClubSport Tourer, stuffed with a Magnuson Heartbeat 2300-blown 416ci stroker LS3 package from North Vic Engines in Cobram, Victoria.

The motor was assembled and tuned by Josh at First Choice Automotive in Ballarat, and made 480kW (643hp) at the treads. The power is fed to the rear by a built TH400 and a standard (for however long it lasts) HSV LSD.

In its current form, the big girl has run a 10.81 at the Ford vs Holden Nationals at Heathcote, and I’m looking to better that at the Holden Nationals in October!”



Sandy Ross

VK Charger

“MY VK Charger runs a stroker 340, 727 auto and spooled BorgWarner diff. It is good for consistent 10.5sec quarters (with a little giggle gas) on the track, but can also be seen lurking around the streets of Hobart.

It started life as a K12 265-powered police pursuit car.”

Nicholas Ebdon-Walker

AP6 Valiant wagon

“MY AP6 wagon has run 10.1@131mph in street trim, powered by a dry-sumped R3/W8 358ci small-block making 730hp on pump 98. The driveline is rounded out by a Reid-cased TH400 with a 6000rpm Dominator stall converter, and a Gazzard Brothers sheet-metal diff with Strange Truetrac centre and 35-spline Mark Williams axles.

Brakes are Wilwoods all ’round. Inside are Kirkey front race seats and a custom Kirkey rear bench. The full eight-point rollcage, mini-tubs, custom floorpan for the gearbox, 85-litre alloy drop tank, engine plate and radiator support panel were all done by Silke Fabrication. I have now fitted a 150-shot of nitrous and hope to go deep into the nines.”



Scott Crosdale

1973 HQ One-Tonner

“MY TONNER runs a 400ci small-block Chev, backed by a Turbo 400 trans and nine-inch. When I bought it, it was an old burnout car called SMOK4U, but I gave it a full overhaul including wiring, wheels, fuel system and tray.

The only original bits left are the seats and paint.”



Richard Carter

1966 Dodge Phoenix

“UP FRONT of my Dodge Phoenix is a 383 big-block bored 30thou, packing a forged steel crank, flat-top pistons, a port-matched Mopar Performance inlet manifold and 850cfm Holley double-pumper. It’s backed by a shift-kitted, full-manual 727 Torqueflite.”



