Readers' project cars in the build - part seven

1970 Chevrolet Camaro

Jake Baldwin

“HERE’S my pro touring second-gen Camaro, running an LS3, T56 Magnum and nine-inch. It has a Speedtech front subframe and rear torque-arm suspension, Wilwood six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes and Forgeline wheels (18x11 front and 18x12 rear).

I’m currently near the end of the metalwork stage; it now has a smooth firewall, full trans tunnel, subframe connectors and a bunch of small touches to clean up the overall look. Not yet completed are flush-mount door handles from Kindig It and extended rockers to tidy everything up.

It will also get billet door, bonnet and boot hinges, carbonfibre inner fenders, front air dam and radiator support cover. The interior will feature Vintage Air air con, Recaro Sportster seats, a digital gauge cluster and a full retrim.”

1976 Mazda 1000 ute

Dekodya Neowhouse

“THIS is my 1976 Mazda ute, running a 12A bridgeport rotary and five-speed manual. I’ve owned it since the age of 12; I’m now 16 and my father and I have done everything ourselves. So far I’ve put Gazzard Brothers parabolic rear leaf springs in it, built a custom tray, replaced the factory 1.3L four-cylinder and four-speed with the 12A and five-speed out of a Series 1 FB RX-7, and put a HiLux diff under it. Interior-wise, we have added a four-point harness, and the factory bench seat is getting dished out to form two bucket seats within the bench.

It will also have a rollcage, and I’m making a custom dash and rear-window blinds. Outside, it’s getting a sun visor and a full respray in Commodore Heron White. I want it to look like a tough grandpa’s car, a street car I can bring to the track and have fun in. I’m hoping to have it done for my Year 12 formal next year.”

1983 VH Commodore SL

Michael George

“MY VH Commodore has been a long project, with a few different motors. I have cleaned up the engine bay a bit and built a 355 stroker engine using a VN block. The bore is 30thou oversized. The mill runs Scat crank and rods, solid flat-tappet cam and VN heads with big port work, all topped by a Harrop high-rise manifold and a Demon 750 carb. It is always good to have the young fella giving me a hand, and I am now only weeks away from hitting that key for the first time.”

1964 Ford F100

Beauden Boucher

“HERE’S my F100 build that’s been keeping me sane. It will run a 351 Cleveland on a custom chassis, with a Jag XJ6 front end, power steering, and airbags and disc brakes all ’round. For more pics, check out my Instagram @beauden.”

1982 Mitsubishi Starion

Aaron Brookes

“DURING lockdown I have managed to make some good progress with my JA Starion X235 drag radial build. The car was found in a garage in Bathurst, and is one of the earliest Starions around, being chassis number 007.

It currently has a gutted interior, a six-point ANDRA-spec rollcage, a Deist ’chute and Mickey Thompson 235/60R15 drag radials. It is powered by a 2.3-litre import VR4-type 4G63 built by Troy at Warspeed Industries, with a Garrett GT4088R hanging off the side and some help from a Nitrous Express direct-port system. The trans is a transbraked TCI TH400, running via a QA1 carbon tailshaft to a built cradle rear end from an American widebody Starion, with a custom anti-roll bar, coil-over suspension and billet axles.

The front suspension is custom-made by Plucka’s Race Craft, and the EFI system is from MicroTech. The goal is to be testing by the end of year, ready to bring home some trophies in 2021.”

1951 Chevrolet pick-up

Michael Kidd

“THIS is my iso project – a ’51 Chevrolet Advance Design truck. The 216ci is being binned, to be replaced by a five-litre V8. The bed’s getting shortened; then it will have a lick of paint and a quick trim and be back on the road. The gearbox is just the 4L60E out of the donor truck, while the diff is from a C2500. The stock suspension has been lowered and the front brakes are from Nostalgia Sid’s Dropped Axles in the States. The theme for the build is for a 50s workshop truck/parts-getter, in ‘work clothes’ paint.”

Holden TD Gemini

Aaron Morus

“HERE is my four-year-old son’s TD Gemini wagon. It’ll run an Isuzu G200Z, which is currently undergoing a freshen-up. We’re also giving it a colour change to a custom Turismo Blue – my son wants it blue.

I had to put the tools down as my appendix gave up the ghost, but I’ll be back in there working away soon. I hope this makes the mag – my son will get a kick out of seeing himself in a magazine.”



EJ Holden wagon

Ross Mayes

“MY EJ wagon has been converted to a two-door, and is getting a chassis kit from Castlemaine Rod Shop to suit a 350 Chev. The engine will be backed by a Turbo 350 trans and a nine-inch diff.”

1967 Ford XR Falcon

Bryce McCabe

“I’M 20 years old, and this is my XR Falcon project. It will run a tunnel-rammed 393ci Cleveland, backed by an Al’s Race Glides C4, sheet-metal nine-inch and four-link. It now has a rollcage and full tubs. I’m hoping to have it finished in time for Summernats 34.”

