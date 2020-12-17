WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

Top 20 Street Machine covers part four: 2010-2019

By Simon Major, 26 Dec 2020 Features

Top 20 Street Machine covers part four: 2010-2019

We take a look back at 20 of the coolest covers in Street Machine history, finishing off with our top four from 2010-2019

August 2013

August 2013 Street Machine cover

OUR 300th issue saw Adam Slorach and his rubber-melting HB Torana smoking up the cover and summed up everything that is awesome about our hobby: big blown donk in a small car, cool paint with big ’n’ little rims, and the whole shebang being given a hiding!

We acknowledged the impending loss of the iconic Ford Falcon by celebrating the best of the breed, and tipped the hat to the late Wayne Draper and the droolworthy Phase Falcon builds he created at HO Phase Autos.

Rod Andrews, our Legend this issue, reflected on more than three decades of race-car craft, and speaking of Rod, you only had to flip the issue over to eyeball his 11-second ‘Street Animal’ Holden ute on our second cover. That’s right, we included a complete reprint of our December ’81/January ’82 issue in all its glory – it had been far too many years since the phrase ‘free van and tit calendar’ had taken pride of place on Australia’s newsstands.


March 2015

March 2015 Street Machine cover

EDITOR Telfo took an old-school gamble when he chose Shane Harvey’s epic GRUNTA HZ ute for this issue’s cover, but really, anyone who couldn’t appreciate the 80s-era mods Shane executed with modern precision needed to question their place in our scene. And by all accounts, it was a winner.

The legendary McDonald Brothers took us for a trip down memory lane, which, along with our coverage of the 13th Kustom Nats at Phillip Island, kept the old-school vibes flowing.

Add to the mix our feature on Ken Block’s AWD ’65 Mustang, Motorvation 29 from WA, the Tooradin tractor pull and the 408 build for our ‘Project Swinger’ Dodge Dart giveaway car, and you could say this issue had all bases covered.

 

July 2017

July 2017 Street Machine cover

THERE’S something mystical about this cover. The image of Troy Vug’s tunnel-rammed, Indy Orange HG Monaro being stabilised by his durry-toting, flanno-clad, mullet-flowing, Capper-shorts-wearing mate was clearly inspired by our August/September ’82 cover with John Pudarich’s HJ, and was a hint of the goodness jam-packed inside.

Troy’s HG was joined by Danny Papa’s time capsule XC hardtop, Chris Borg’s rebuild of his late father Mario’s FJ ute, and Brett Birch’s custom Bedford, ‘The Beast’, just to name a few.

We had an absolute blast at the inaugural Rattle Trap beach racing event held at Crowdy Head on the NSW coast, and Scotty got busy creating the first incarnation of our Turbo Taxi for Carnage.


April 2019

April 2019 Street Machine cover

OUTLAW! What better way to sum up Brett Hewerdine’s epic HT Monaro. Sadly, we couldn’t use the FUCKIT number plate on the cover, but the car’s mirror-deep black finish and blown 510-cube Donovan donk more than made up for it.

Brett’s modern take on raw, old-school bad-arsery was balanced by three retrotech builds: Warwick Meldrum’s purist-melting ’67 Camaro, Maurie Pickering’s Fakes-built ’55 F100 with Coyote power, and John Urquieta’s turbo 5.7-litre new-gen Hemi-powered VH Charger.

We headed west to join the Myers family as they celebrated 10 years of Gazzanats in WA, and sat down with 1980s pro street godfather Greg Carlson to take an inspiring trip down memory lane.

 

Read more:

Top Street Machine covers part one: 1980s

Top Street Machine covers part two: 1990s

Top Street Machine covers part three: 2000s

 

Subscribe to Street Machine magazine

Christmas Special Offer – save 50% on a 1 year subscription
Street Machine is the bible of Aussie modified auto culture, celebrating wild muscle cars, customs and hot rods – and the incredible humans who create them.

Subscribe

 

You might also like...

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. Features