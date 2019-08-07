A flurry of new dual-cab utes are on their way to Australia, to help keep our ute-crazy market happy.

Set to arrive before the New Year is a heavily upgraded version of Australia’s most popular dual-cab, the Toyota Hilux, as well as an all-new Mazda BT-50.

While the Hilux has dominated the overall sales charts for several years, the BT-50 has retained a strong following with private buyers, and has undergone a significant change for this latest model.

So, we thought we’d take a closer look at how the pair compare in some key areas.

2021 Toyota Hilux vs 2021 Isuzu D-Max on-paper comparison

Engines

Formerly based on the Ford Ranger, the Mazda BT-50 is now a non-identical twin to the Isuzu D-Max. This means it shares the same engine, chassis, and gearbox, but with different styling.

The new partnership means the 3.2-litre turbo-diesel five-cylinder of the old BT-50 is replaced by the latest version of Isuzu’s venerable 4JJ 3.0-litre four-cylinder engine.

Outputs for the BT-50 are now a claimed 140kW and 450Nm, which are down from the previous generation’s 147kW and 470Nm.

While not as powerful, the Isuzu engine should provide Mazda customers a marked improvement in fuel efficiency.

Six-speed auto and manual transmissions will be offered to customers.

Meanwhile, the Toyota Hilux retains its 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, but with "multiple new components and enhanced cooling".

The improvements have resulted in new claimed outputs of 150kW and 500Nm when paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox. This is up from the previous tune’s 130kW/450Nm.

A six-speed manual gearbox will also be offered to customers.

Fernando Alonso gets first thrash of the 2021 Toyota Hilux - video

Towing

Both the Mazda BT-50 and Toyota Hilux are claimed to have a maximum braked towing capacity of 3500kg.

This is on-par with the previous class-benchmark, the Ford Ranger.

Mazda says that depending on spec, the new BT-50 will have a payload capacity upward of one tonne.

There is no official word on the Hilux’s payload capacity, however its new 3500kg towing capacity is a 500kg improvement compared to the outgoing model.

Toyota engineers have fitted Australia’s most-popular dual-cab with a new shock absorber tune, new bushings, and revised leaf-spring rear suspension design aimed at improving the Hilux’s low-speed and unladen ride quality. No word on how this will affect the Hilux’s payload capacity.

This is the V8 Hilux that Toyota won't build

Interior

Inside the BT-50 is likely to be the more luxurious offering in its top specification.

Mazda is in the midst of a push upmarket, and the BT-50 has been given the same ‘Kodo’ design treatment inside and out as its SUV and passenger car siblings.

That means stiched leather on the seats and dash, along with a nine-inch central touchscreen with smartphone mirroring.

The BT-50 also benefits from AEB, radar cruise control, lane departure warning, and rear cross traffic alert.

Inside, the Hilux gets an eight-inch screen with smartphone mirroring – a first for the model.

A new 4.2-inch display has been added to the instrument panel, meaning Toyota’s dual-cab now has a digital speed read out.

Safety technology includes day/night pedestrian detection, daytime cyclist protection, lane departure alert with steering assist, high-speed active cruise control and road-sign assist.

Arrival in Australia

The Mazda BT-50 is expected to go on sale in Australia in Q4 of this year, with the Toyota Hilux arriving in local showrooms in August.

Official pricing and ranges for both dual-cab utes is expected closer to their respective local launches.

Sign-up here to get the weekly Wheels highlights