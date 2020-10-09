Two Hands (1999) - ripper car movies

A FEW minutes into Two Hands, we’re outside a strip club on Darlinghurst Road, Kings Cross, when two menacing Aussie legends fill up the frame: actor Bryan Brown in the passenger seat of a purple XA GT hardtop. It’s an arresting, iconic image.

Brown plays Pando, the local crime boss, and the GT is the prized possession of his merciless enforcer, Acko (Field). A few scenes later, Pando prevails upon Acko to lend the coupe to the gang’s new recruit, 19-year-old Jimmy (Ledger):

Pando: “Give him your fucking keys.”



Acko: “You’re not taking my fucking car!”



Pando: “It’s only going to take 20 minutes; he needs a car, so give him your fucking keys.”



Acko: “I just got the gearbox done.



Pando: “Good, that means it fucking works. Now give him your keys.”



Jimmy takes the XA to Bondi to deliver 10 grand to one of Pando’s contacts, but he stuffs things up royally and both the money and the XA are stolen.

Jimmy flees to his bad-arse sister-in-law, Deirdre (a distractingly foxy Porter). Meanwhile, Acko and his mates track down the XA, which then becomes a symbol of terror as the gang prowls the streets of Sydney, hunting Jimmy.

Despite being one of the few people in history to discover an actual use for the Sydney Monorail, Jimmy is soon caught by the gang and bundled into the back of the coupe to meet his fate. But the spirit of Jimmy’s deceased older brother (Vidler) – who looks a little like a decomposing Bon Scott and serves as the film’s narrator – intervenes, and Jimmy escapes.

Rather than follow the sensible advice of his new love interest Alex (Byrne) and leave town, Jimmy implores Deirdre to organise a bank robbery to repay his debt to Pando.

This leads to the film’s second iconic image. Deirdre drives a hot HQ Statesman, and when we arrive at her mum’s place where the heist is being organised, the front yard is filled with the Statesman, an HT Monaro, an A9X-style LX hatch and a VL Walkinshaw. The letterbox is topped with a Belmont badge, and the number of the house? 186. It is clear that, unlike in Mad Max, the ‘good’ guys in Two Hands drive Holdens while the bad guys drive Fords.

Jimmy’s accomplices even use stolen Holdens for their bank job. “What are we riding in?” asks nappy bag-toting head robber Wozza (Le Marquand).

“Commodores,” replies the crew’s driver, Craig (Darcy-Smith).

“All right,” says Wozza, approvingly.

Poor Craig doesn’t survive the robbery, and a grieving Wozza gives a memorable eulogy as the three surviving members of the crew count their earnings: “He was a good mate. A bloody good driver. He was a top mechanic. I seen him once tune twin-barrel carbies by ear. With a beer in his hand. He could do a full reco on a 350 donk and get it back into that car in less than a day.”

VERDICT: 5/5

WHILE it might have only one real car chase, Two Hands offers enough hot car action to satisfy, and many other attractions besides. It’s suspenseful, funny as you like and even moving. More than two decades after its release, it now also has the power of nostalgia on its side, showcasing a Sydney that is mostly long-gone. The soundtrack (featuring Powderfinger, Crowded House and more) is a cracker, too.

Vehicles:

1973 XA GT hardtop

1982 XE Falcon sedan

1993 VR Commodore

1988 VL Walkinshaw

1977 LX Torana hatchback

1969 HT Monaro GTS

1971 HQ Statesman

1990 Toyota Celica

1987 Nissan Pathfinder

STARS:

Heath Ledger

Rose Byrne

Bryan Brown

Tom Long

Susie Porter

David Field

Steve Vidler

Mariel McClorey

Kiri Paramore

Steve Le Marquand

Kieran Darcy-Smith

DIRECTOR:

Gregor Jordan

ACTION:

Bank robbers flee the scene of the crime in a stolen Celica, chased by a radio station promo car trying to present them with a big cash prize

PLOT:

A 19-year-old strip club spruiker gets caught out of his depth in the Sydney underworld

AVAILABLE:

DVD, Blu-ray, Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes

COOL FLICK FACT:

The XA coupe was owned by director Gregor Jordan, and was later bought by comedian Merrick Watts and featured in Street Machine. Watts sold the car at auction in 2011.

