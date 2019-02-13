Dirt Rally 2.0 to go Flat Out with Colin McRae DLC

Codemasters has announced that the cars and stomping grounds of the late Colin McRae will be available to race in virtual form from March 24. To be launched as downloadable content for Dirt 2.0, the ‘Flat Out’ pack will boast two cars and a 12-stage Scottish rally stage as unique content, along with a 40-race campaign that retraces McRae’s career from rookie to world champ.

If you grew up in the 1990s and are into Subarus, there’s a good chance it’s because of McRae. His success with the Subaru World Rally team saw the Japanese brand become synonymous with rallying, and translated into strong sales for its Impreza WRX performance hero.

But while the Impreza in S4 rally trim is very much a feature of the Flat Out pack – named after McRae’s well-worn maxim of “if in doubt: flat out” – you’ll be starting out in more attainable machinery like the Mini Cooper S, MG Metro 6R4 and Ford Sierra Cosworth the Scot drove at the beginning of his career.

READ MORE: Thinking of getting into Dirt 2.0? A gaming wheel is a must-have, and here's why

Later on, you’ll sample his Subaru Legacy rally car, race through the Impreza period of WRC where McRae took the championship three years in a row – turning the 27 year-old McRae into the youngest person to win the WRC in 1995 - then finish up in the Ford Focus WRC car. The Flat Out pack’s new map will be the setting for many of those races and stretches from Perth to Kinross – McRae’s stomping ground.

This isn’t the first time Codemasters has made Colin McRae a core part of their games. After all, the Colin McRae Rally series was the publisher’s first hit driving game franchise, lasting for seven generations before morphing into the Dirt series. The Flat Out pack is essentially Codemasters coming full circle.

Released to celebrate the 25th anniversary of McRae’s first WRC championship win, the Flat Out pack will go live on March 24 and is free for all Dirt Season Pass subscribers. Individual elements like the cars and Scottish stages can’t be bought individually, however the entire pack will be available for a yet-to-be-announced price for those who only own the standard version of Dirt 2.0.