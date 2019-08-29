One of the bright lights of life under COVID-19 isolation has been the emergence of online racing as a half-reasonable substitute for the real thing, but as sure as bees to nectar, any new sport will attract those who want to bend the rules to breaking point.

Motor racing e-series have sprung up across the globe, from Supercars and rallying to GT3 events and rallycross, with lots of inventive and creative ideas coming to the fore.

The pros themselves have had to step up to the mark, as well. Sim racing is a relatively new sport, and while the world’s fastest young racers like Max Verstappen and Scott McLaughlin have taken to the new format, others have had to work hard to get up to speed.

But some, it seems, would prefer to draft in the talent of others.

Daniel Abt is a German professional motor racer who, according to pundits, could have made it all the way to Formula 1 after stints in supporting series like GP2.

His career path took an electric turn in 2014, when he joined the then-new Formula E series which, like many others, pivoted to an online model when the coronavirus pandemic bodyslammed all sport into the ground.

After a lacklustre first few rounds, though, fellow racers became a bit suspicious when Abt leapt from the back of the pack to finish third at last weekend’s virtual race around the streets of Berlin.

The subterfuge was called out immediately after the race by not one, but two former Formula 1 drivers, who race in the Formula E championship.

“Really not happy here because that was not Daniel driving the car himself, and he messed up everything. Really ridiculous,” former Mercedes F1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne said on his Twitch social media stream.

“I’m questioning if it was really Daniel in the car,” said Jean-Eric Vergne, a former Toro Rosso driver (and teammate of newly minted McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo), and twice a champion in the real Formula E championship.

“Please ask Daniel Abt to put his Zoom next time he’s driving, because like Stoffel said I’m pretty sure he wasn’t in.”

Investigations quickly revealed that Abt had indeed handed over the keys to his virtual Audi Sport Formula E racing car to a young professional racer.

The Formula E stewards identified 18-year-old Lorenz Hoerzing as the substitute driver by comparing IP digital addresses, and disqualified Abt from the event.

And while many pro drivers regard the esports world as a bit of hit and giggle, it came with a real-world cost for Abt, who has to cough up 10,000 Euros ($16,000) in fines for the online swap.

“I would like to apologise to Formula E, all of the fans, my team and my fellow drivers for having called in outside help during the race on Saturday,” Abt said in a statement. “I did not take it as seriously as I should have. I am aware that my offence has a bitter aftertaste, but it was never meant with any bad intention.”

It’s caused a bit of mirth across the internet, with several people wondering if a driver can actually be punted from a race he didn’t compete in.

Quite amusing seeing @Daniel_Abt become Formula E’s virtual Hans Heyer.



It does beg the existential question of whether a driver can be disqualified from a race he didn’t actually contest. — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) May 24, 2020

It’s not the first controversy to befall esport racing in 2020, with NASCAR racer Kyle Larson losing his real-world ride after using a bad word during a broadcasted race.

More recently, two-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin has apologised for a mid-race spray at fellow racer Jack Smith, after the Kiwi called him a “dickhead”, “tool bag” and a “rich kid that can’t drive” on his Twitch feed.

The competition in this bright new motorsport evolution might be virtual, but the emotions and passion are very real.