WhichCar has teamed up with the team behind SnowRunner to give five of our readers a free copy of the new expansive outdoor sandbox game!

We have five copies of the game to give away: three PlayStation 4 copies, and two Xbox One copies.

One of the game's main attractions is the ability to freely explore the great outdoors, and to win, we want to see where you've been (or gotten stuck) on your automotive adventures!

To enter, all you have to do is: go to the WhichCar Facebook page (which can be found right here), and look for the competition post at the top.

Post a photo of your car in the great outdoors! It could be backdropped by a beautiful vista, or up to its sills in mud or water.

Be sure to also note which console you'd prefer, and make sure you've liked and followed us on Facebook. That's it! You're entered!

Entries will close on June 15 and the WhichCar team will judge all of your photos, with our five winners announced on June 18. Best of luck!

