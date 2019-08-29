We didn’t think anything could top the Puma Gaming Sock for sheer weirdness, but it turns out there’s a new gaming peripheral that treads the line between what’s sensible and what’s insane.

We present to you: the Stilo VR Helmet.

Or to use its actual name, the Stilo ST5VR. It’s exactly what you think it is too: a racing helmet that’s been designed to accommodate a VR headset jammed through its eye-port (specifically an Oculus Rift) while still remaining wearable and comfortable.

It’s not exactly clear whether you could remove the Oculus and use the ST5VR as a regular helmet, but given there appears to be the general absence of noggin-protecting foam around the sides (necessary to clear the Rift’s integrated headphones), we wouldn’t want to rely on it for protection in an actual car.

However, that’s clearly not the intent. Rather, this is something that pro-level racers might find value in as a training tool. Sure, you might be able to slap on a helmet, boots, gloves and race suit before you slide behind your sim rig’s wheel, but adding a VR headset into your ensemble would give the highest immersion factor possible. The only problem is your average racing-grade helmet won’t allow a VR unit to sit comfortably over your eyes like the ST5VR can.

The ST5VR is based on Stilo’s established ST5 family of helmets, variants of which are now used in Formula 1, so it definitely has the right pedigree. It’s not really one for casual sim racers though, with an RRP of €299 (AU$507).

We also have questions about whether it would be compatible with the Oculus Rift S and Oculus Quest, given the first-gen Rift is no longer available. As for others like the HTC Vive, Playstation VR, Samsung VR and Valve Index, we have no idea either – though we’d safely say that the gigantic Pimax (below) simply wouldn’t fit.

Cool? Unnecessary? We’ll leave that up to you to decide, but we do know one thing: it’s definitely a far more elegant alternative to attacking an actual helmet with a Dremel... though not necessarily cheaper.