2024 Toyota LandCruiser 79 GXL: Loaded Gibb 1675 alloy wheels

As our 4x4 vehicles get bigger and heavier, and more and more four-wheel drivers are having the GVM increased on their builds to accommodate heavier loads legally, something often forgotten about is wheels and tyres.

A key part of most GVM upgrades is uprated suspension components but between the suspension and the track are the wheels and tyres.

Wheels and tyres are rated and stamped with the loads they are made to carry and a lot of OE alloys that come standard on new 4x4s, as well as many aftermarket wheels, won’t meet the load rating of a vehicle with an increased GVM.

There are a few wheel companies promoting high-load rated wheels for such vehicles but one that caught our attention last year was Loaded Wheels. The reason? Loaded Wheels not only has some great looking wheel designs, but it’s a Queensland business staffed by blokes with a long history in the wheel and tyre business; blokes who know what 4x4 vehicles need in Australian conditions and who saw a gap in the market for quality high-load rated wheels.