2024 Toyota LandCruiser 79 GXL: Maxxis RAZR MT772 mud-terrain tyres

Here at 4X4 Australia we’ve enjoyed a long relationship with Maxxis tyres, fitting them to most of our project vehicles builds over the past five years.

We’ve varied between the RAZR AT811 all terrains and RAZR MT772 muddies, depending on the vehicle and its intended use, and for our build truck we’ve again turned to the dependable mud terrains.

The LandCruiser 70 Series is the ultimate off-road platform in standard trim and we want to exemplify that with the right gear. We want tyres that can conquer the roughest tracks, the sharpest rocks, the sloppiest mud and the slipperiest surfaces, so a mud-terrain tyre with deep, aggressive tread is needed.

Deep tread depth is not only good for traction when mud driving but also protects the tyre from punctures through the tread face, as the large blocks protect the tyre carcass. Deeper treads also last longer, and the rubber compound that Maxxis has spherically developed for the RAZR tyres is designed to resist chipping and tearing further, prolonging the life of the tyre.