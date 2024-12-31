New 4x4 aftermarket products: December 2024

The kit includes easy-to-install braided brake hoses designed to withstand pressure without expanding. In addition, the touring case also contains Bendix heavy-duty brake fluid, brake cleaner, parts degreaser, Ceramasil lubricant, and brake rotor wipes. 13 Bendix Brake Booster for 2.8 LC70 RRP: $849 Bendix has released an improved brake booster for the 2.8-litre four-cylinder LandCruiser 70 Series. The upgrade is designed to increase braking performance by up to 30 per cent, making it an attractive option for owners who use their LandCruisers to carry heavy loads or for towing, either in work or recreational usage.

ADR-approved and a direct bolt-in replacement for the original equipment (OE) booster, the Ultimate 4WD Brake Booster features a dual diaphragm design that dramatically reduces the pedal effort required to bring the big Cruiser to a standstill. 13 MSA 4x4 Explorer Storage Bags RRP: $100 (small); $110 (medium); $120 (large) MSA 4X4’s Explorer Storage Bags offer endless possibilities to organise and secure items in your vehicle. Available in three sizes and made from a spill and water-resistant high-quality satin-black Hypalon exterior with a grey PVC interior, the bags are reinforced with high-density 4mm EVA foam sides and lid. A sturdy carry handle and grab handles at each end provide comfortable means to handle the bags. The four clear pockets on the lid, combined with the supplied blank labels, allow for a highly visible labelling solution for the contents.

Each bag comes with at least two bag dividers, creating multiple segmenting options. Whether buying as a one-off or in combinations of the three available sizes, the MSA 4X4 Explorer Storage Bags all fit snugly together within a MSA 4X4 Storage Drawer System or anywhere else in your vehicle. 13 Loaded Wheels: Gibb 1675 These new wheels by Loaded Wheels are load-rated up to 1675kg and are designed for vehicles with GVM upgrades, and those that tow and go off-road. They are named Gibb 1675 after the legendary 660km road of the same name that was constructed in the 1960s. With increased strength and shock resistance, the wheels have a number of premium features including staggered offsets for LandCruiser 79 Series track adjustment; self-cleaning vents in the wheel lip to clear water and mud; full-length caps with removable hub access; and flow form technology to increases the tensile strength.

Four colours are available: Satin Black, Dark Tint, Silver Machined and Bronze, and all rims are 17x9-inch. The wheels come with a lifetime structural warranty and have been subjected to rigorous international testing standards for cornering fatigue, impact and radial loads. 13 General Tire Grabber ATX and AT3 General Tire has introduced two new all-terrain 4x4 tyres to its Australian line-up: the Grabber ATX and Grabber AT3. Both tyres, designed to balance on- and off-road performance, feature Comfort Balance Technology, which is said to provide a comfortable and quiet ride on bitumen courtesy of a tread cushioning system with an acoustic tread pattern. Plus, DuraGen Technology is said to provide impressive cut and chip resistance and grip when driving off-road. The tyres also feature a sturdy compound with reinforced blocks, high-strength steel belts, an open tread shoulder, large sidewall lugs, stacked deflection ribs and rim protection ribs.

The ATX is available in 13 sizes ranging from LT235/85R16 to LT275/65R20. The AT3 is available in nine sizes ranging from LT225/75R16 to LT265/65R18. 13 GME XRS-660 UHF radio RRP: $549 One of many Australian-made radios in GME’s arsenal is the rugged XRS-660, which has been built tough to handle extreme Aussie conditions, making it ideal for remote-area travel or hardcore off-roading when convoy communication is key. The XRS-660 is designed to work when a phone becomes useless, as it’ll keep you connected with those nearby when mobile service is miles away. The unit has built-in GPS, wireless connectivity via Bluetooth, a colour TFT LCD screen, IP67 ingress protection, and a MIL-STD810G rating. It’s covered by a five-year warranty. 13 Idemitsu motor oil RRP: From $19.99 Japanese motor oil brand Idemitsu has launched in Australia with three products currently on the market: Idemitsu IFG 7 Series, Idemitsu IFG 5 Series and Idemitsu IFG 3 Series.

All products are available in either 1L or 5L containers. The IFG 7 Series is the flagship offering features such as Septet Guard Technology and nano-cleansing which are claimed to maximise performance, protection, cleanliness and oil life. The range is available now via the Idemitsu website. 13 XTS 4X4 1600 Starter Bundle canopy RRP: $11,490 The 1600 Starter Bundle combines XTS 4x4’s 1800L tray and 1600L canopy in one simple package, and both can be powder coated in either a matte or gloss finish. The 1800L tray features a mesh headboard, large rear trundle drawer, slide-out side lockers, mud guards and removable sides. The 1600L canopy is made from corrosion-resistant 2.5mm aluminium plate and features dual wing doors with piano hinges and gas struts, an internal reinforced floor, roof and wall bracing, and whale tail locks.

Optional extras include vinyl wrap, jack-off legs, spare wheel holder, rear ladder, jerry can holder, roof rack, slide-out drawer shelf, slide-out pantry, power system, Bushman 85L fridge and central locking. The 1600 Starter Bundle canopy is available to pre-order. 13 Teralume XGO trays and canopies Teralume is a one-stop shop for all of your 4x4 touring needs, with the Queensland crew providing everything from its range of XGO trays and canopies to lithium power solutions and lighting systems. They offer complete tray and canopy installation, a full suite of electrical services and customisable LED lighting solutions. Plus, they’ll also install roof rack systems, suspension upgrades and bolt on general 4x4 products such as winches, bull bars, snorkels, rooftop tents and awnings.

Ready-to-run features and options include a premium full-length tray, up to three canopy sizes, XGO lithium battery storage, an XGO power management hub, an internal channel frame, Victron range of inverter chargers, unique tapered drawers, a headboard water tank, full-length trundle drawer, integrated tie-down points, expedition wheel and jerry can holders, integrated fuel filler, no false floor, and camera and sensor relocation. 13 Invicta Hybrid Starter Lithium Battery The Invicta Hybrid Starter Battery is a dual-purpose under-bonnet lithium starting and deep-cycle solution that is claimed to be able to withstand high-heat environments. Utilising premium A123 pouch cells, it can output more than 1400CCA depending on the product. As an added feature, a backup Jump Start function is included so users can be confident that they will be able to run their 12v accessories without sacrificing starting ability.

These particular pouch cells have been specifically selected due to their inherent ability to be discharged and charged at a high rate. The SNLMAX battery is so powerful it can even power an electric winch. The batteries feature a three-year full replacement warranty, Bluetooth monitoring, under-bonnet lithium battery replacement, lightweight LiFePO4 chemistry, BMS for high continuous charge/discharge, jumpstart feature, high CCA capabilities, charge directly from the alternator, and come in standard automotive case sizes. 13 Offroad Animal bars for INEOS Grenadier RRP: $2550 (Predator); $3250 (Toro) If you like the look of the Ineos Grenadier in either the wagon or the Quartermaster ute, but aren’t too keen on the factory front bullbar, Melbourne’s Offroad Animal might be more your style.

Offroad Animal’s bars for Ineos fit both models and are available in two styles – the full hooped Toro Bar or the hoopless Predator Bar. Made using 3mm and 5mm steel, the bars improve approach angles, are designed to accommodate most winches, have integrated high-lift jack points, come with a solid bash guard, are ADR and airbag compatible, and can be colour coded to match or contrast your vehicle. 13 Narva Ultima MK3 lights RRP: $1450 (Hybrid kit pair including harness) The Narva Ultima LED Driving Light range has evolved further resulting in the the Ultima 215 MK3. Narva says this new model offers up to 30 per cent more effective output over the preceding MK2 along with better durability, control and customisation options.