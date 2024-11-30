New 4x4 aftermarket products: November 2024

Cleverly designed with a combination of steel and aluminium in all the right places, the result is a simple 12kg flat-pack design that’s built to warm your knees and cook your damper for many seasons to come. This fire pit will no doubt get plenty of use as off-the-ground, self-contained fire pits are becoming a must for National Park camping. The fire pit is supplied with a heavy duty rPET waxed canvas carry bag and is covered by a three-year warranty. It’s also 100 per cent end-of-life recyclable. 11 Custom Offroad accessories protection plates RRP: From $109-$1119 Underbody protection is essential for any 4x4 heading off road and these protection plates from Custom Offroad Accessories offer a complete package.

Many similar products will only protect the front, sump and transmission, but don’t go back as far as the transfer case. Custom Offroad Accessories has designed a 4mm crossmember to help stiffen the front-end and add protection for the radiator, AND also under the transfer case. The Twin Deluxe transmission plates protect the DPF and the fuel filter for maximum protection. Australian made using 3-4mm stainless steel, the protection plates are available to suit a wide range of popular 4x4 vehicles. This kit is designed for MY22+ Ford Ranger V6 diesel models. The plates are tested to work with ARB bull bars and recovery points, Ironman Raid and Offroad Animal bars, and will even fit with the factory bumper. 11 Tuff Terrain Rock Hard awning RRP: $429.99 The Tuff Terrain Rock Hard awning comes in a 2 x 2.5m and a 2.5 x 2.5m sizes, providing excellent shade coverage and protection from the elements. With universal mounting brackets, this awning is made for quick and easy installation and use.

With a self-retracting design there’s no need to manually roll up your awning, meaning less time fussing with your gear; the awning easily retracts back in to its aluminium hard case where it is protected from the elements. The Tuff Terrain Rock Hard awning is covered by a two-year warranty. 11 Outlink Starlink mounts RRP: $140 Starlink has become an essential tool for maintaining communications when travelling in remote locations where normal phone service isn’t available. Carrying your Starlink system can pose a problem but Outcamp has a range of mounts to make it easier. The Outcamp Mini Mount securely mounts the dish to the roof rack using three points of contact. The centre bracket is bolted into the T-Slot roof rack using included stainless bolts and nylon nuts. The dish can then be clipped onto the mount using the original mounting system.

The two support brackets are slid up against the ends of the dish to prevent it from unclipping and to minimise flex and vibrations on rough roads. The system allows for quick removal when required by loosening the end mounts and sliding away from the dish, then unclip the main centre mount and lift it off. A removal tool is included in the kit. The UV-resistant Australian-made Outcamp mount sits 50mm high when fitted to the roof rack while 450mm of space is required on the roof rack. 11 AFN VW Amarok bull bar RRP: From $3450 AFN’s bull bar to suit the current-model Volkswagen Amarok is a full bumper replacement, winch compatible, steel bar featuring rated recovery points, Hi-Lift jacking points, LED fog/indicator light assemblies, and includes a 6mm aluminium underbody bash plate.

The bar is finished in a matt-black powder coat or it can be colour coded to suit your vehicle. Optional rounded aluminium inserts in the recovery points protect soft shackles from damage, and there are multiple mounting points for driving lights and antennas. This is the same style of AFN bar we recently fitted to the 4X4 Australia Ford Everest and we love the look and usability of this top-quality product. 11 Carbon Offroad Extreme Duty Scout 20,000lb truck winch RRP: $1999 So you’ve just built that F450 Super Duty with the works or an Isuzu Expedition Truck that looks ready to take on the Dakar, but you realise that the capacity of your average 4x4 electric winch isn’t going to be able to drag it out of the muck when things go bad.

Carbon Offroad’s new 20,000lb Extreme Duty Scout Pro Winch has been designed for use on large, heavy vehicles like the Ford F450 Super Duty or Isuzu Expedition Truck. With a massive 20,000lb of pulling capacity, the Carbon CW-XD20 is engineered to handle the most demanding tasks. It features a 600A sealed solenoid pack, 7hp motor, automatic brake on the motor bracket, and comes with an aluminium fairlead and 25-metres of 13mm synthetic line. When you add in the lifetime mechanical warranty, five-year electrical warranty and five-year warranty against water ingress, you know that this is a winch that’s built to last. 11 Trig Point tray-mounted canopies RRP: From $18,990 (1000mm) We loved the chassis-mounted service body from Trig point on the 4X4 Australia Ranger project and more recently the team there has released its own ute trays made in Melbourne with equally top quality design and hardware. And Trig Point has just unveiled its tray mounted canopies which will be available in 1000mm, 1290mm and 1550mm lengths, with the latter two due out early next year.

Right now, the 1000mm version (pictured) is ready to go, and like the chassis-mounted canopies it features lightweight alloy and steel construction, central locking, slam shut rotary latches, walk-on roof with integrated roof rails, powder coat finish, LED interior lights, carpeted floor with integrated tracks, filtered vents and door warning buzzer. 11 Groundswell Wash ultimate offroad kit RRP: $346 Groundswell Wash products are Australian-made, top-quality off-road wash products designed to clean and protect your vehicle. Groundswell Wash has tested its products to not only remove dirt, sand, salt and mud, but also to provide long-term protection against rust and corrosion. Tested in Australia’s toughest terrains including the Canning Stock Route, the Simpson Desert and in Cape York, the Groundswell Wash Ultimate Offroad Kit (pictured) has everything you need to keep your 4x4 in pristine condition. 11 ONYX Lights ION-L-9-G2 RRP: $1480 (pair inc. harness) The ION-L-9-G2 is a high-performance 9-inch LED driving light designed for off-road and rugged-terrain use. Its standout feature is the combination of LED and Laser technology that is claimed to provide a robust beam pattern with focused, long-distance illumination up to 1400m, and wide-range coverage, making it a versatile solution for both distance and peripheral vision at night.