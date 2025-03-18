Runva 11Expedition 12v winch put to the test

Runva winches have graced two of my previous 4x4s. And while I perused the market to see what else was available this time, as every prospective buyer should, once I got wind of the brand’s newly released Expedition series, I saw no reason not to give the nod to the 11,000lb version for my HiLux. Yeah, I know winches have just one job – to winch, right? Yes, but there are a host of features that can make or break your winching experience both during and after the battle. 24 Firstly, let’s rattle off a few specs. This winch is an 11,000lb winch, which equates to 4990kg, and thanks to the combination of a large 6.7hp motor and a fast 191:1 gear ratio, there’s plenty of pulling power for most 4x4 vehicles. For those who need a bit more, there is a larger 13,000lb version. Notably, the 25m of Runva Armortech synthetic rope features a double-braid sheath to enhance its strength and durability, plus higher resistance to abrasion, UV rays and other environmental conditions.

Like most winches, the gearbox can be rotated to suit the fitting application, and the large clutch lever can be easily engaged. On my HiLux I fitted the winch to a new Rockarmor GT bull bar. The user can winch in/out in one of three ways: with the standard corded remote plugged into the control box; using the integrated wireless control; or via an in-cab toggle switch. That covers every winching situation, making for an easier and safer job. The wireless remote is a rechargeable lithium affair, with a built-in LED torch, battery level indicator and lanyard. The new fairlead is a work of art. As well as the obvious job of leading the synthetic rope onto the drum, the fairlead is recessed to nest or accept the 16,000lb anodised billet alloy recovery hook. This feature allows the recovery hook to rest flat against the fairlead without overly protruding forward of the bull bar or necessitating it to be attached to a separate hook and wound tight or left dangling from the fairlead, which would leave a short section of the synthetic rope exposed to weather and abrasion – a pet hate of mine.

Check out the hook's gate, too; it's not a flimsy folded sheet metal section. Rather, it's a heavy-duty cast unit that will withstand much more punishment than most others. The combination of the fairlead and hook allows the system to hide behind the flip-up number plate, ensuring the whole show stays neat, tidy and protected, while the new tie-bars holding the winch together are a work of art. Another upgraded feature compared to my two previous Runva winches is zero-drag free-spooling. My previous winches were relatively hard to drag out with the clutch disengaged, to the point that often I'd power out to make the job easier. This new 11Expedition winch is much easier, making the job faster and easier with less need to deplete battery power – a winner all around. The whole shebang is IP67-rated for water ingress, making for a long-term, reliable 12v winch.

During my previous winch testing for 4X4 Australia, I found a common design fault with most thimbles located on the end of the winch line: they bend and collapse under load. Not so with this new Runva example; it's reinforced within the thimble, preventing that problem. For safety's sake, an isolator is also included for under-bonnet fitment. A firm and positive switching system sees it either on and ready for action or off, so no one else can operate your winch. MORE How to perform a difficult winch recovery A Runva soft shackle and pulley kit are included, ensuring easy double-line pulls where needed. Although solid and extremely well-made, the whole winch seems more compact, making it easier to fit into most bull bars.

And not that they have anything to do with winching, but this kit came with two Runva stubby holders; they will take pride of place on my transfer case lever for easy access at the campsite. Can it pull? I’m confident it can, but the real test is yet to come. Other than unwinding and re-spooling to take up the tension in the synthetic cable, plus a few little stunt winching efforts, I have yet to haul either my HiLux or any other 4x4 from a mudhole or sticky situation. Nope, I haven’t even been asked to help retrieve the neighbour’s cow from being stuck in the sloppy edges of the dam yet, nor have I needed to clear a fallen tree from a track. So, stay tuned for some real-life use as I settle into the comfort of knowing my HiLux is adorned by one of the best winches on the market. RRP: $1295 (11Expedition); $1350 (13Expedition)

Available from: www.runvawinch.com.au Rockarmor GT bull bar When fitting the new RUNVA 11Expedition winch, I chose a Rockarmor GT bull bars to grace the front end of my HiLux. Why? Besides looking damn fine, this bar offers an impressive array of features aside from being winch compatible. While looks are in the eye of the beholder, the modern styling of this bar, with its aggressive-looking upswept wings, provides high approach angles. Twin-slotted antenna mounts, rated recovery points, sturdy driving light mounts and 55mm tubing mounted to the cleverly designed main section return a modern touch to my older vehicle. The E-coating and powder coating give the steelwork the best chance of surviving the extremes of outdoor life. The underbody skid plate also protects the HiLux's radiator, while an integrated LED light bar housing offers recessed fitment if required. Fog and turn indicators are neatly recessed into the wings to give protection and additional modern design cues.