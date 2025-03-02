RV Storage Premium Alloy drawers tested

Planning and fitting a storage system is one of the biggest and best things you can do to your 4x4. They're great for a ute with a canopy, a wagon or, in my case, a Troopy that has nothing short of a cavernous interior. It can also be one of the most confusing things to plan, as well as being one of the most expensive, so it pays to take your time to make sure you get what you want and need. There are a lot of vehicle-storage manufacturers out there but we went to the long-established RV Storage, based northwest of Melbourne in New Gisborne, but distributing Australia-wide. We’ve used RV Storage products in the past and know the company makes a first-class bit of kit that will last for many years and, in fact, we’ve had their gear in more than one rig, shifting it from vehicle to vehicle over the years. MORE How to expertly pack a 4x4 10 The range is comprehensive, from drawers to cargo barriers to cargo shelves and fridge slides… and a whole lot more, all designed and built to fit a wide range of 4x4 and commercial vehicles, right here in Australia.

The drawer range consists of a choice of Premium Steel, Premium Alloy or Ecolite models. We went for the light weight Premium Alloy with an Easy Access Combo-1, which is a one-drawer configuration. We chose the standard height drawer instead of their Trade height. There is a vast range of sizes but in the Troopy’s case the drawer measures 1300mm long, 970mm wide and 275mm deep. We then added a fridge slide and a slim-line Pantry Drawer that fits in underneath the slide. There are a couple of side wings included in this set-up which add very useful storage areas over and around the wheel arches along the side of the fridge and drawer set-up. 10 We topped this configuration off with a single alloy fridge enclosure which puts a shelf above the fridge as well as a bit of space around it for good airflow and cooling. On top of the fridge enclosure we mounted a Travel Buddy oven – great for pies and even cooking a small lamb roast!

Not content with that, we then added a cargo barrier behind the second row of seats to stop any loose items from flying around the cabin in the event of an accident. This barrier also allows us to pack more gear in the cargo area as we can stack it. We have also mounted a lithium battery to the cargo side of the barrier, as well as the electronic paraphernalia needed to keep it charged. The barrier is also home to a Camp Cover Seat Storage canvas bag setup in which we carry a comprehensive first aid kit. For even more storage, and to make the most of the interior space of the Troopy, we also added a Top Shelf unit. From the underside of that shelf, and quickly and easily accessed via the lift up gullwing windows from Mission 4X4, is a 600W Projecta inverter, which we are planning to replace with a bigger unit so we can drive a few more power-hungry machines. The storage system and the wiring for the battery and associated electronic equipment was fitted by the crew at Outback 4WD in Bayswater. MORE How to prepare for your next 4x4 trip 10 We’ve now had this storage system in the Troopy for 12 months and have used it on a few long expedition trips following Leichhardt and along the Canning Stock Route, as well as a few week-long forays into the Victorian High Country.

It took a bit of experimentation to make the best use of the space behind the fridge unit; small items carried there would often fall down blocking operation of the fridge slide. In the end I found a toolbox from Bunnings that fitted in there perfectly and in which I store spare parts, while also carrying a spare air filter element behind the fridge itself, making the most of that space with items I only occasionally need to access. The fridge enclosure flexes a little, and while some bracing would stop that, it would also limit the size of the fridge that would fit in there; as it is, my 80-litre ARB unit just squeezes in. I have positioned a couple of bits of small soft foam along the edge of the fridge to stop the enclosure flexing or vibrating, and that works fine. 10 In all, the storage system has added a heap of usable storage space that I still haven’t managed to completely fill up. The fridge slide is quick and easy to use and locks into place to ensure it doesn’t slide out when travelling, even over the roughest roads. The drawer not only holds a heap of gear but also locks firmly into place, and it slides in and out smoothly on its many roller bearings.